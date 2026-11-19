The Euclid spacecraft has released its first major data set, uncovering fifteen thousand new strong gravitational lens candidates and mapping billions of galaxies. This mission provides critical insights into the invisible composition of the universe, dominated by dark matter and dark energy, while also capturing detailed images of cosmic structures.

The European Space Agency's Euclid space telescope has delivered groundbreaking imagery and data that are reshaping our understanding of the cosmos, particularly regarding the elusive nature of dark matter and dark energy.

One of the most striking visual contributions from Euclid is its high-resolution capture of Abell 2390, a massive galaxy cluster located approximately three billion light-years from Earth. This celestial structure serves as a textbook example of a strong gravitational lens, an astronomical phenomenon where the immense gravity of a massive object bends and magnifies the light from objects situated behind it.

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Within this single image, astronomers can identify more than fifty thousand distinct galaxies, offering a rich tapestry of cosmic history and structure. The sheer scale and clarity of the data allow scientists to peer deeper into the universe's past than ever before, utilizing these natural lenses to map the distribution of invisible mass.

Dark Matter Detection Through Gravitational Effects

By analyzing how light is distorted by the cluster, researchers can infer the presence and density of dark matter, which does not emit, absorb, or reflect light, making it detectable only through its gravitational effects on visible matter. Dark matter and dark energy collectively constitute roughly ninety-five percent of the total mass-energy content of the universe, yet they remain invisible and undetectable by conventional means.

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This reality presents a profound challenge for physicists, who must dedicate their careers to designing specialized instruments like the Euclid spacecraft to unravel these mysteries. Euclid was launched in July 2023 and currently orbits the Sun-Earth Lagrange point two, a stable region approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.

From this vantage point, the telescope employs a wide-angle six hundred megapixel camera to capture visible light, alongside a photometer and a near-infrared spectrometer to measure the redshift of about ten billion cosmic sources. This capability extends back to roughly ten billion years ago, or approximately 3.7 billion years after the Big Bang.

Mapping Dark Energy Accelerated Universe Expansion

The mission aims to create a three-dimensional map of the sky, revealing how dark energy drives the accelerated expansion of the universe and how dark matter structures its large-scale architecture. As Dr. Douglas Scott from the University of British Columbia noted, the ordinary matter that makes up stars, planets, and humans is relatively rare in the universe. The dominant components, dark matter and dark energy, are invisible, yet they dictate the past, present, and future evolution of the cosmos.

The first major data release from Euclid, known as DR-1 Foundation, contains an astonishing 1.7 million gigabytes of information gathered over thirteen months of observations. This dataset covers almost five percent of the night sky and has already yielded significant discoveries, including the identification of nine hundred million galaxies and sixty million quasars, which are the extremely luminous cores of distant galaxies.

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New Strong Gravitational Lens Candidates Identified

Among the most exciting findings are fifteen thousand new candidates for strong gravitational lenses, a dramatic increase from the fewer than one thousand confirmed strong lenses known prior to Euclid. Before this mission, the odds of finding such a lens were approximately one in ten thousand, making them rare and difficult to locate. These new candidates provide a massive increase in the potential number of study objects, allowing for more precise measurements of dark matter distribution.

In addition to its primary cosmological goals, Euclid also produces stunning images of regular baryonic matter. A prime example is its first deep image of the Messier 78 star formation region in the Orion constellation, located about 1,300 light-years away. This image, captured with unprecedented width and depth, highlights Euclid's versatility as a powerful camera capable of observing both the invisible forces shaping the universe and the vibrant structures formed by ordinary matter.