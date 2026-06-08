Eucerin Anti Redness Concealing Day Cream Review

Eucerin Anti Redness Concealing Day Cream is a top-selling moisturiser that has been designed to calm irritation while instantly neutralising redness. It is tinted with green pigments to promote a brighter, more balanced-looking complexion. Discerning beauty buffs claim it calms skin 'instantly', helping to leave the complexion looking calmer, more even and comfortably hydrated without sensitivity.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more Trying to neutralise redness without upsetting irritated skin can be difficult, but there's one concealing day cream that's proving to be an effective everyday option.

The Eucerin Anti Redness Concealing Day Cream SPF25 has been designed to calm irritation while instantly neutralising redness thanks to its clever tint and green pigments – so as someone with daily redness and sensitivity, I put it to the test. Eucerin Anti Redness Concealing Day Cream SPF 25 Tinted, 50ml Developed to visibly conceal and correct redness, the Eucerin AntiRedness Concealing Day Cream is tinted with green pigments to promote a brighter, more balanced-looking complexion – ideal if you’re struggling with skin redness.

Discerning beauty buffs claim it calms skin ‘instantly’, helping to leave the complexion looking calmer, more even and comfortably hydrated without sensitivity. Save a whopping 25 per cent on this top-selling moisturser when you use our exclusive discount code DMEUCRC at checkout – valid until July 8 2026.

£18 Shop Discerning beauty buffs claim it calms skin ‘instantly’, helping to leave the complexion looking calmer, more even and comfortably hydrated without sensitivity Finding products that compliment sensitive skin rather than trigger it can be tough, and skin conditions that result in redness and irritation have infamously never been easy to camouflage and calm. But discerning beauty buffs claim that the Eucerin AntiRedness Concealing Day Cream calms skin ‘instantly’, helping to leave the complexion looking calmer, more even and comfortably hydrated without sensitivity.

A smart time to try it for yourself, you can save 25 per cent on the top-selling moisturiser when you use our exclusive discount code DMEUCRC at checkout – valid until July 8 2026. RELATED ARTICLES Share this article Share What did commerce writer, Lydia think of the AntiRedness Concealing Day Cream SPF 25?

I’m no stranger to skin sensitivity, and years of redness, rosacea flareups and stinging have made me very cautious to try new products or fast fads over the years. If you want something to calm and sooth the skin while providing a redness-neutralising layer that evens the skin tone then you're sure to love this Eucerin cream But, after reading countless positive reviews, I took the plunge and added the well-rated Eucerin product to my daily routine.

I’m relieved to say that my skin absolutely loved the concealing day cream, and I experienced not a single bit of sensitivity or discomfort. Hydrating and lightweight, it easily glides onto the skin and soaks in within seconds. I’ve been using it as a primer before makeup application and it creates a fantastic, smooth base my makeup sits beautifully upon.

I appreciate its SPF inclusion in the Eucerin cream too – though I’ve been using it alongside my SPF50 which I use all year round anyway. As for redness reduction? I did find that the green colour helped to neutralise my redness, which is always a bonus before makeup application as I tend to keep my base on the lighter coverage side. Better still, there was zero streakiness which helped make application a breeze.

The tinting effects, however, I didn’t quite see. I do feel that my skin looks smoother and more even after application with redness reduced, but, as you can see from my before and after photos, I wouldn’t say there was much visible tinting or colour added. I truthfully don’t mind this as I don’t really require multiple layers of coverage, but if you’re after more of a ‘tinted moisturiser’ then this isn’t really it.

If you want something to calm and sooth the skin while providing a redness-neutralising layer that evens the skin tone, however, then you’re sure to love this cream as much as I do. Developed to visibly conceal and correct redness, the Eucerin AntiRedness Concealing Day Cream is tinted with green pigments to promote a brighter, more balanced-looking complexion – ideal if you’re struggling with skin redness.

Lightweight and instantly hydrating, the calming cream has been formulated with SymSitive™ and Licochalcone A, two innovative ingredients known for supporting skin comfort and helping sensitive skin feel more at ease. Together, they help reduce feelings of tightness and irritation, leaving your skin feeling soothed, hydrated and more balanced throughout the day. Better still, with SPF 25 and UVA protection, it’s an excellent additional step of daily defense against UV rays, encouraging a stronger-looking skin barrier.

Before and immediately after applying the Eucerin cream. Redness on my cheeks and nose appeared subdued, and my complexion was left looking more even Thanks to its lightly tinted finish, the hydrating cream also makes an excellent base for makeup, working to neutralise redness and smooth the skin in an instant.

It's no wonder that users love the cream, calling it 'one of the few products that my sensitive skin can tolerate', naming it a 'miracle cream' for their red and sensitive skin.

'I have super super sensitive skin with moderate acne and rosacea and I was looking for a product to conceal some of the redness associated with my skin condition. ' Wrote on reviewer. 'This product works amazingly well - it’s really light, comfortable, and conceals a moderate amount of redness. ' Don't forget to use discount code DMEUCRC at checkout for 25 per cent off. This code is valid until July 8 2026.





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Eucerin Anti Redness Concealing Day Cream Skin Redness Sensitivity Moisturiser SPF 25

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