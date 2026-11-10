EU Warns Hackers Could Target Home Appliances After Supermarket Fridge Breaches

EU cybersecurity chief Juhan Lepassaar warns home appliances could be next after hackers breached supermarket fridges across Europe, including in France.

Juhan Lepassaar, executive director of the EU's cybersecurity agency, warned on Tuesday that cyber hackers could move next to routers and home appliances after commercial refrigerators and freezers were breached in hundreds of supermarkets in October. Speaking in Brussels as he unveiled a report on the state of the European Union's cybersecurity, Lepassaar said that security should not be an afterthought for any connected device.

The attacks on supermarket refrigeration systems are among the most disruptive cyber incidents of 2026. The attacks on the fridges took place on October 11, when hackers overrode the temperature controls on commercial units in hundreds of establishments. French authorities have since accused Iran's Revolutionary Guards of orchestrating the attacks.

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How the Supermarket Fridge Hacks Unfolded

The attackers programmed refrigeration systems to blow hot air at 50C, which caused temperatures inside the fridges to reach 36C. As a result, a huge quantity of produce had to be thrown away. Some refrigerators had their temperature turned up so high that they caught fire.

In the hours after the hack, supermarket employees carted boxes full of perished meat and melted ice cream into giant trash containers. One French supermarket owner estimated that the total costs of the attack could add up to tens of millions of euros nationwide. The hack targeted thousands of refrigeration units across more than 700 retailers in France.

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Stores belonging to Carrefour, Monoprix, Intermarche and Cooperative U were among those attacked when the attackers manually overrode fridge temperatures. The firm behind many of the stricken units said that several were obsolete or running outdated firmware, which could have made it easy for hackers to break in. Experts had previously told Reuters that the attack appeared to have been easy to pull off.

Competing Views on Who Was Behind the Attack

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Monday that an Iranian ambassador had been summoned to the Foreign Ministry in Paris. Barrot also threatened further EU sanctions against Iran, stating that there will be consequences following the attack. Speaking after a G7 ministerial in Paris, Barrot said that the investigation was still underway.

The Paris prosecutor's office said the cyber attack showed a methodology characteristic of the Shahid Kaveh Group, an elite offensive cyber unit believed to work in the service of the Revolutionary Guards. An investigation into the fridge hacks also found the use of Farsi, and IP addresses pointed to devices located in Iran. Iran's mission to the United Nations did not return messages seeking comment, and Tehran routinely denies carrying out malicious cyber operations.

Lepassaar declined to comment directly on the French claims that Iran had been behind the fridge attack. He said, however, that state-aligned actors from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia have been known to target Europe. He also said that all incidents can be avoided, but the question is whether Europe is ready to invest to make that happen, adding that cybersecurity is not cheap.

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Second Wave and Impact on Blood Banks

The hacks were followed this month by a second wave that hit more than 100 establishments across Europe. That wave also affected refrigerators used by French blood banks, prompting employees there to move some of the blood to different cold storage units.

The sabotage of European supermarket fridges was preceded by at least one similar incident in the United States. In August, refrigerators in at least half a dozen military commissaries went out of commission. Pentagon investigators are treating those malfunctions as a suspected cyber attack and have been working with French officials to establish what happened.

A person familiar with the matter said that the Pentagon considers Iran a suspect in the August commissary hacks, but the investigation is still in progress. The Pentagon said on Monday that it is aware of speculation regarding a potential cyber incident, but that military investigators were on the case and could not offer further comment for security reasons.