EU Unveils 200 Billion Euro AI Investment Plan

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announces a significant 200 billion euro investment in artificial intelligence, positioning the EU as a key player in the global AI race.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen declared on Tuesday that the European Union would commit 200 billion euros ($206.5 billion) to artificial intelligence investments within Europe. She emphasized that the global race for AI dominance had not yet been solidified by either China or the United States.

This comprehensive investment package encompasses the previously announced 150 billion euros in funding from investors and industry, which Von der Leyen stated the bloc would augment by an additional 50 billion euros.Addressing the AI Action Summit in Paris, Von der Leyen characterized this initiative as the 'largest public-private partnership globally for the development of trustworthy AI.' The focus would be on industrial and mission-critical applications, powering European 'gigafactories' for processing extensive AI models. Von der Leyen expressed her aspiration for Europe to become one of the leading AI continents, envisioning a society where AI is seamlessly integrated into every facet of life.'Too often, I encounter the notion that Europe is lagging behind in the AI race – that China or the United States have already forged ahead,' stated Von der Leyen. 'However, I strongly disagree. The AI race is far from over. The frontier is constantly evolving, leadership remains contested, and the vast potential of AI adoption lies ahead. Europe can truly spearhead this race by focusing on bringing AI to industry-specific applications, harnessing its power for enhanced productivity and societal benefit.'Von der Leyen underscored the need for Europe to adopt a distinctive approach to AI development, emphasizing a commitment to science and technology, the integration of AI into complex applications leveraging Europe's wealth of industrial manufacturing data, and the fostering of collaboration between talent from diverse countries and sectors. She added that the EU aims to ensure that every innovative European company has access to the necessary AI capabilities through supercomputers and to replicate the collaborative successes witnessed at CERN, the world's largest particle physics laboratory based in Geneva, Switzerland.Von der Leyen outlined the positive implications of AI, including its potential to bolster competitiveness, safeguard security, strengthen public health, and democratize access to information.





CNBC / 🏆 12. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AI Artificial Intelligence European Union Ursula Von Der Leyen Investment Technology

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

France unveils 109-billion-euro AI investment as Europe looks to keep up with U.S.Macron announced the mammoth investment sum ahead of France’s AI Action Summit, where world leaders and tech bosses are gathering in Paris this week.

Read more »

Macron Unveils 109 Billion Euro AI Investment Plan, Positioning France as a Global AI PowerhouseFrench President Emmanuel Macron has announced a massive 109 billion euro investment in France's AI sector, aiming to solidify the nation's position as a global leader in artificial intelligence. This initiative, dubbed 'France's Stargate,' surpasses the US's $500 billion commitment under the 'Stargate' project and will attract private investment from UAE, American, and Canadian funds, as well as prominent French companies like Iliad. The investment plan was unveiled ahead of the AI Action Summit in Paris, which will bring together world leaders and tech industry titans to discuss the future of AI.

Read more »

Euro Rises Against Pound, Reaching 200-Day SMAThe Euro strengthened against the Pound Sterling on Friday, exceeding the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.8425. This signifies building bullish momentum. Bulls aim to break through the January 15 peak at 0.8463, with potential targets at 0.8500 and higher. However, if the EUR/GBP falls below the 200-day SMA, a drop to 0.8400 or even 0.8383 is possible.

Read more »

Hubble Takes a 2.5 Gigapixel Image of AndromedaThis new Hubble panorama of Andromeda resolves 200 million individual stars and contains 2.5 billion pixels.

Read more »

Adams Unveils Record-Breaking $114.5 Billion NYC BudgetMayor Eric Adams proposes a record-breaking budget without spending cuts, prioritizing investments in mental health, parks, and quality-of-life programs.

Read more »

Australia Unveils $1.2 Billion Plan to Reward Green Aluminium ProductionAustralia aims to become a leader in low-emission metals production by rewarding companies that switch from coal to renewable energy for aluminium smelting. The $1.2 billion plan offers production credits for companies producing 'green' aluminium over the next decade, as Australia transitions its energy grid to renewables.

Read more »