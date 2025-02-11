EU to Invest 200 Billion Euros in Artificial Intelligence

EU President Ursula von der Leyen announced a 200 billion euro investment in AI, aiming to secure Europe's place as a leader in the field. The initiative, the largest public-private partnership in the world for trustworthy AI, prioritizes industrial and mission-critical applications and aims to establish European 'gigafactories' for processing large AI models.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen declared on Tuesday that the EU would allocate a total of 200 billion euros ($206.5 billion) for investments in artificial intelligence within Europe. She emphasized that the global competition for AI dominance had not been clinched by either China or the United States.

This substantial sum comprises a previously announced 150 billion euros in funding from investors and industry, which Von der Leyen stated the bloc would augment with an additional 50 billion euros.Von der Leyen, speaking at the AI Action Summit in Paris, characterized the initiative as the 'largest public-private partnership in the world for the development of trustworthy AI,' with a primary focus on industrial and mission-critical applications. This initiative aims to power European 'gigafactories' for processing large AI models. 'We want Europe to be one of the leading AI continents,' Von der Leyen conveyed to an assemblage of prominent tech figures and political leaders in the French capital. 'Too often I hear that Europe is late to the race — that China or the United States have already gotten ahead. I disagree, because the AI race is far from being over,' she asserted. 'The frontier is constantly moving, leadership is still up for grabs, and behind the frontier is the whole world of AI adoption... Bringing AI to industry-specific applications and harnessing its power for productivity and for people, and this is where Europe can truly lead the race.'Von der Leyen underscored the necessity for Europe to cultivate a distinctive approach to AI development, encompassing a dedication to science and technology, adoption in intricate applications leveraging Europe's vast industrial manufacturing data, and fostering collaboration among talent from diverse countries and sectors. She further elucidated that the EU aspires to ensure that every innovative European company possesses the capability to access the AI power it requires through supercomputers and to replicate the collaborative triumphs witnessed at CERN, the world's foremost particle physics laboratory situated in Geneva, Switzerland. Von der Leyen outlined that the positive applications of AI would encompass bolstering competitiveness, safeguarding security, reinforcing public health, and democratizing access to information.





