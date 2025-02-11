EU Threatens Retaliation Against US Tariffs

The European Union (EU) has warned of strong countermeasures against proposed US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. EU leaders emphasized the negative impact of tariffs on businesses and consumers, vowing to protect their economic interests.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addressed the audience at the Grand Palais during the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. She emphasized the EU's stance against unjustified tariffs imposed by the United States on European goods. Von der Leyen stated, 'Tariffs are taxes - bad for business, worse for consumers. Unjustified tariffs on the EU will not go unanswered—they will trigger firm and proportionate countermeasures.

The EU will act to safeguard its economic interests. We will protect our workers, businesses and consumers.' Bernd Lange, the chair of the European Parliament's trade committee, revealed to rbb24 German radio that potential targets for countermeasures included motorcycles, jeans, peanut butter, bourbon, whiskey, and a range of other products that significantly impact American exporters. The EU Commission, responsible for negotiating trade relations on behalf of the 27-nation bloc, clarified that the specific nature of the countermeasures remained unclear. However, officials and observers indicated that these measures would likely target Republican-led states and traditionally robust U.S. export sectors. Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany addressed parliament on Monday, stating, 'If the U.S. leaves us no other choice, then the European Union will react united,' adding, 'Ultimately, trade wars always cost both sides prosperity.' President Donald Trump's proposal for a 25% tariff on all imported steel and aluminum directly affects essential materials used in manufacturing various products, including automobiles, buildings, appliances, and more.The EU maintains that there is no justification for imposing tariffs on its exports, characterizing them as economically counterproductive and detrimental to both parties involved. The EU estimates that the total trade volume between the EU and the United States reaches approximately $1.5 trillion, representing a significant 30% share of global trade. While the EU enjoys a substantial surplus in goods trade, it acknowledges that this is partially offset by the United States' surplus in service trade. According to EU data, goods trade in 2023 amounted to 851 billion euros ($878 billion), with an EU surplus of 156 billion euros ($161 billion). Conversely, service trade was valued at 688 billion euros ($710 billion), resulting in a 104 billion euro ($107 billion) deficit for the EU





