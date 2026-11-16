EU States Sign Rwanda Migrant Hub Deal

Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece, and Netherlands agree to use Rwanda as a deportation hub, marking a major shift in EU migration policy despite legal hurdles.

Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece, and the Netherlands have reportedly finalized an agreement with Rwanda to establish a deportation center for illegal migrants outside European Union territory. The five European nations are expected to announce this week that they have secured Kigalis approval to utilize a migrant processing facility located in Gashora, Rwanda, as the inaugural hub for this new returns strategy.

European Parliament Authorizes Third-Country Detention

The European Parliament permitted the use of third-party countries to detain and deport illegal migrants in June, a legislative shift that allows the EU to move processing abroad rather than keeping detainees within EU borders during the removal process. This decision marks a significant departure from decades of precedent, which typically required illegal migrants to remain on EU soil while awaiting deportation proceedings. German broadcaster NTV reported on the details of this operational change, highlighting the urgency with which these member states are pursuing external processing solutions.

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Boris Johnsons Rwanda Scheme Was Blocked

The concept of using Rwanda as a returns hub was originally pioneered by the British Conservative government under then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson following the United Kingdoms exit from the European Union. The scheme was ultimately blocked in 2022 by the European Court of Human Rights, which issued an emergency injunction to stop the first plane intended to transport migrants to Kigali. The UK government refused to leave the European Convention on Human Rights, a technically separate institution from the EU, which allowed the associated court to maintain jurisdiction over the matter despite Brexit.

Keir Starmer Ends UK Plan After Election

Following years of complex legal wrangling within the British legal system, the Rwanda plan was scrapped after the 2024 general election, when the Labour Party assumed power. Sir Keir Starmer, the new Prime Minister, used one of his first acts in office to formally end the scheme, despite the fact that the previous government had already paid Kigali for the initial setup of the hub. The left-wing government opted instead to open migrant holding centers in rural areas of Britain, a move that enraged local communities, including one in Oxfordshire that voted to secede from the UK in protest.

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Giorgia Melonis Italy-Albania Protocol Faces Pushback

After the failure of the British initiative, the idea was adopted by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, whose government successfully negotiated a deal in 2023 to open a migrant returns hub in Albania. This Italy-Albania Protocol faced significant legal pushback at both the domestic and EU levels, with critics arguing it violates fundamental rights. An official opinion stated that the protocol is compatible with EU legislation on return and asylum procedures only if migrants rights are fully protected, though this opinion is non-binding and subject to future challenges.

Legal Challenges Loom for European Court of Justice

The Germany-led Rwanda plan and similar initiatives face potential legal battles at the European Court of Justice, which has not yet issued a final ruling on the matter. Individual migrants retain the right to appeal to the ECJ or the European Court of Human Rights, with an Advocate General noting that detainees must still be provided with education, health services, legal assistance, and family contact. Critics argue that the scheme would block EU funding and contradict European values, while advocates hope the threat of immediate removal to Rwanda will deter future illegal migration and reduce taxpayer costs associated with holding migrants in European hotels.