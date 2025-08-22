EU Rejects Territorial Concessions for Ukraine in Peace Deal

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas firmly condemns any peace negotiations that involve Ukraine ceding land to Russia.

The Ukrainian conflict continues to cast a shadow over international relations, with the European Union standing firm against any compromises that would involve Ukrainian territorial concessions to Russia . Kaja Kallas , the European Union's foreign policy chief, condemned the idea of negotiations that prioritize Russia 's demands, emphasizing that rewarding aggression would be a grave error.

She stressed that Ukraine, as the victim of unprovoked aggression, should not be pressured to cede land, a notion she characterized as a trap laid by Russia. Kallas's statement reflects the EU's unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. While peace efforts led by the United States have encountered challenges, the EU remains committed to finding a just and lasting solution to the conflict. Discussions regarding postwar security guarantees for Ukraine, aimed at deterring future Russian aggression, are ongoing among various countries, though concrete agreements remain elusive. Kallas further criticized Russia's lack of genuine commitment to peace, pointing to President Putin's disregard for calls to cease hostilities. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to defend itself, recently targeting the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia, which supplies crucial energy to countries like Hungary. This attack underscores the widening geopolitical implications of the conflict, as it spills over into the energy security of neighboring nations





