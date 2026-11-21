European Council President Antonio Costa presents a revised EU budget for 2028-2034, introducing a three percent levy on digital revenues and taxes on tobacco and e-waste to resolve funding divisions.

European Council President Antonio Costa has unveiled a revised proposal for the European Union's long-term budget covering the 2028-2034 period. The draft plan introduces a three percent levy on the digital revenues of major technology firms to help fund the bloc's spending needs. This strategic move aims to address the deep divisions among member states regarding the size and scope of the upcoming multiannual financial framework.

Revised Budget Cuts and New Tax Mechanisms

Costa presented the revised proposal on Saturday in Brussels, announcing a reduction of 204 billion euros ($224 billion) from the initial plan put forward by the European Commission. The original proposal by the Commission amounted to two trillion euros, a figure that faced significant criticism from several member states who deemed it excessive. The new proposal seeks to balance national contributions with innovative revenue sources to achieve fiscal sustainability.

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Under the new rules, digital giants would face a three percent levy on net revenue derived from online advertising, digital intermediation services, and user-generated data. Costa emphasized that this measure is not directed at any specific company or country but is designed to create a fairer system where digital platforms contribute to public finances. The European Council estimates that these new taxation methods, along with others, could generate approximately 60 billion euros in additional revenue.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Divisions

Germany has been leading the calls for substantial cuts to the EU budget, criticizing both the Commission's initial two-trillion-euro proposal and a revised plan published last month. Berlin argues that the current spending levels are unsustainable and require significant reduction. This stance has put Germany at odds with other member states that support higher investment levels for common European goals.

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Budget lawmaker Siegfried Muresan described Costa's proposal as simply unacceptable, arguing that the bloc requires more resources to address its growing challenges. He contends that reducing the budget would hinder the EU's ability to respond effectively to emerging threats and opportunities. His position reflects the concerns of those who prioritize increased spending on security, innovation, and social cohesion.

Sweden's Europe Minister Jessica Rosencrantz echoed similar sentiments, stating that the budget remains too large and that the bloc is still far from a compromise. Meanwhile, a group of 17 southern, central, and eastern European countries known as the "Friends of Cohesion" is pushing for greater support for agriculture and regional development. This group worries that cuts to the budget will disproportionately affect their economies, which rely heavily on EU subsidies for growth and stability.

Additional Revenue Sources and International Context

Beyond the digital levy, the proposal includes new charges on electronic waste and higher taxes on tobacco products. These measures aim to align fiscal policy with environmental and health objectives while generating additional income for the EU budget. The Council also plans to explore taxing crypto assets and raising revenue through radio spectrum auctions. These diverse revenue streams are intended to reduce reliance on traditional contributions from member states.

The proposal could face external criticism, particularly from the United States. US President Donald Trump has previously objected to EU actions against major technology companies, viewing them as discriminatory. His administration's potential opposition adds a layer of complexity to the negotiations, as the EU seeks to assert its regulatory authority in the global digital economy without triggering trade tensions.

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Next Steps and Timeline for Agreement

The draft budget is expected to dominate discussions when EU leaders meet in Brussels next week. The negotiations will be intense as member states grapple with the competing demands of fiscal restraint and investment needs. Costa is pushing for a final agreement by December, aiming to conclude the process before the 2027 election year begins. He expressed optimism that the revised proposal could bring the bloc closer to a final settlement.

However, the path to agreement remains fraught with difficulties. The divisions over spending priorities are stark, with Germany leading the push for cuts while the Friends of Cohesion demand increased support. Balancing these opposing views will require significant diplomatic effort and compromise. The outcome of these negotiations will shape the EU's capacity to act collectively for the next seven years, influencing everything from climate policy to border security.