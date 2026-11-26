The EuroAsia Interconnector faces criminal investigation by the EPPO and financial scrutiny. Delays and funding disputes threaten the viability of the EU-backed energy project connecting Crete and Cyprus.

A criminal investigation by the European Public Prosecutor's Office into the Interconnector Greece Israel, known as GSI, has intensified scrutiny over the 1.9 billion euro energy project. The probe, which became public in September 2025, centers on financial irregularities and the disbursement of 100 million euros in loans to a proposal that initially lacked technical expertise. This marks the first time the strategic immunity of the EU-backed initiative has been pierced, casting significant doubt on its future viability.

The Greek Cypriot Audit Office initially raised alarms in December 2024 regarding the transparency of how a private investor secured such a strategic project. Prosecutors are examining how the proposal won both domestic loans and backing from Brussels despite these early warning signs. The investigation challenges the narrative that the project's setbacks were solely due to external geopolitical pressures, revealing internal institutional failures instead.

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Financial disputes have further complicated the handover of project management. In October 2023, EuroAsia Interconnector transferred the role of promoter to Greece's Independent Power Transmission Operator, or IPTO. Reports indicate that 48.8 million euros paid into EuroAsia's account was returned to IPTO within days, a transaction now under review by prosecutors. This abrupt financial movement adds a layer of suspicion to the administrative transition.

The project timeline has suffered significant setbacks, with seabed surveys for the subsea cable halted in July 2024. These surveys are now scheduled to resume only in mid-November 2026, undermining the ambitious rhetoric surrounding the interconnector. The European Union allocated 657 million euros in January 2022 to cover roughly a third of the total cost, yet financial discipline appears to have been secondary to strategic priorities.

Complicating matters further, prosecutors are examining a European Commission employee who participated in the approval process for EuroAsia's applications. This individual was later found to have worked for the company, raising questions about conflicts of interest and the rigor of oversight mechanisms. The involvement of EU staff in the approval chain adds complexity to the ongoing legal inquiries and questions the integrity of the funding approval process.

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Political responses to the investigation have been characterized by deflection rather than direct engagement. Greek government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis stated that Athens had not received formal notification from the EPPO and would seek information from the Greek Cypriot administration. This approach has been criticized as an attempt by Athens to postpone accountability for a project promoted by a Greek entity, shifting the burden of explanation to its partner.

EU Commissioner Piotr Serafin confirmed the existence of the investigation but claimed his office was unaware of any concerns regarding the project. This statement contrasts with the findings of the Greek Cypriot Audit Office, which had raised alarms in August 2023. The discrepancy highlights potential weaknesses in EU fund management or a selective attention to issues that do not align with broader strategic goals.

The Greek Cypriot administration faces its own internal disputes regarding the financial burden of the project. Finance Minister Makis Keravnos argued that the project was not sustainable and found it absurd to make payments for an essentially frozen project. Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou countered by criticizing the conflicting messages coming from the Greek Cypriot side, noting the project was stuck in constant questioning of its viability.

Disputes also exist over the amount of expenditure on which payments rest. In July 2025, the Greek Cypriot energy regulator verified 82 million euros of IPTO's expenditure, while IPTO disputed the figure, claiming to have spent 251 million euros. This mistrust became tangible in October, when Polis Lemonaris, head of the Greek Cypriot energy regulator, found the cost estimate unrealistic and predicted further delays.

The French firm Meridiam's takeover of a majority stake in the project left unanswered questions about who bears the final cost. The Greek Cypriot Treasury had insisted on classifying the GSI as a fiscal risk for 2026-2028. MP Irini Charalambides warned of a fiscal nuclear bomb stemming from the LNG terminal at Vasilikos and the GSI, whose final cost remains unknown.

In July 2024, the EPPO also announced an investigation into the Vasilikos terminal on suspicion of procurement fraud and misappropriation of EU funds. In September 2025, Brussels demanded the return of 67.2 million euros of its funding for this project over possible irregularities in the tender. The Greek Cypriot administration had to pay the money back, laying bare struggles to account for EU funds.

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Navigational warnings issued by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration on November 6 for seabed surveys by the French-flagged vessel Abeille Marengo were tied to the first installment of payments. Christodoulides tied the first installment of 25 million euros to the issuing of the NAVTEX under an agreement with the Greek prime minister. Although the condition was met, the payment process was only launched 11 days later.

Türkiye's Ministry of National Defence stated that cable-laying in this area without prior coordination with Ankara was not permitted. Ankara cancelled these unauthorized warnings, stressing that the activity was intended to take place on the Turkish continental shelf. The Foreign Ministry emphasized that work there required Türkiye's consent under established rules of international law of the sea.

Although Türkiye gave consent to the surveys following diplomatic contacts with Paris, Athens insisted that permission was sought only from Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration. Greek government spokesman Marinakis confirmed that France had notified Ankara of the survey through an official note, yet rejected the view that the note tacitly recognized Türkiye's position. This diplomatic nuance was ignored in favor of sovereignty rhetoric.

Turkish NAVTEX issued on November 10 announced that the research would be conducted along two specified lines within the Turkish navtex service area and the Turkish continental shelf. Ankara thereby put on record that the part of the research on its continental shelf was an activity conducted within Türkiye's jurisdiction. Athens tried to play down the announcement but declared the Turkish NAVTEX null and void with a counter-NAVTEX issued immediately.

At sea, the consent declared void from behind a desk found its voice in the frigate TCG Gokova. On November 12, the frigate shadowing the vessel reminded the Abeille Marengo by radio that it was on the Turkish continental shelf and proceeding with Türkiye's consent. This maritime presence underscored the tension between the project's geopolitical ambitions and legal realities.

The Israeli leg of the project remains on paper, as the Crete-Cyprus line is caught between the EPPO investigation and financing crises. Until this initial leg is completed, the energy axis formed by Greece, the Greek Cypriot administration, and Israel is doomed to remain a declaration of intent. The heavy financial burden remains on the partners, who must now answer for a project once shielded by strategic importance.

The combination of criminal scrutiny, financial disputes, and operational delays poses a significant risk to the viability of the interconnector. The Greek Cypriot administration, for all its claim to be the region's energy hub, struggles even to account for the EU funds it receives. The project's future depends on resolving these deep-seated legal and financial challenges.