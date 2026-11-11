EU pledges $35.5B climate finance, $332B sustainable investment at COP31

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the EU will provide over $35.5 billion in climate finance to developing nations and has mobilised more than $332 billion in sustainable investments through its Global Gateway program.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told delegates at the COP31 United Nations climate summit in Antalya that the EU has already given more than $35.5 billion in climate finance to developing countries and has raised over $332 billion in sustainable investment through its Global Gateway initiative, underscoring the bloc's leadership on climate action.

EU climate finance totals $35.5 billion

At the high‑level session in Antalya, von der Leyen highlighted that the EU's climate budget for 2023 reached a record $35.5 billion, directed mainly toward developing economies that face the brunt of climate change. The funds were earmarked for projects ranging from renewable energy infrastructure to adaptation measures in flood‑prone regions. This spending level marks a significant uptick from previous years and aligns with the EU's 2024 target to provide €2.5 billion annually in climate finance.

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Mobilising $332 billion in sustainable investments

The Global Gateway programme, launched in 2022, has attracted over $332 billion in sustainable investments since its inception. Von der Leyen noted that this capital is being used to finance green bonds, renewable energy projects, and circular economy initiatives across partner countries. "This volume of investment shows that sustainable finance can be both environmentally beneficial and economically viable," she said.

Commitment to 1.5°C and future emissions targets

During her address, von der Leyen repeatedly referenced the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C goal, warning that the world is currently on a path to overshoot that limit if current trends continue. She emphasized that the EU aims to cut emissions by more than half by 2030 and reach a 90 percent reduction by 2040, ultimately moving toward climate neutrality by 2050. The European Union's domestic policies, including the 35 by 35 pledge for global electrification, are part of this broader strategy.

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EU electricity coming from clean sources

The president also highlighted the EU's progress in clean energy, noting that more than 70 percent of EU electricity production was derived from renewable sources in 2023. The bloc plans to increase this share to 46 percent by 2040, in line with the 35 by 35 target that aims to raise global electricity's share of final energy consumption to 35 percent by 2035. This shift reflects the EU's dual focus on reducing fossil fuel dependence and enhancing energy security amid geopolitical tensions.

Context of global energy disruptions

Von der Leyen pointed out that the Strait of Hormuz's instability and other energy supply disruptions are adding to the urgency of climate action. The EU's investment in renewable infrastructure is portrayed as a way to reduce reliance on volatile fossil fuel markets. She urged global leaders to view climate policy not just as an environmental issue but as a critical component of energy security.

What comes next for EU climate policy

The commission's next steps include expanding the Global Gateway's sustainable finance mechanisms and tightening its own domestic climate regulations. Von der Leyen stated that the EU will continue to back international climate finance commitments and ensure that its investment portfolios remain aligned with the 1.5°C objective. In the coming months, the European Commission will publish detailed plans for how the $332 billion in sustainable investments will be allocated across participating countries.