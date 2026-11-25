The EU reportedly wants to raise up to $55 billion for European AI and quantum computing firms to reduce its reliance on US and Chinese technology.

Hackers already use AI to target crypto exchanges, while future quantum computers could break the cryptography that protects users’ funds. The European Union is planning a fund that could raise up to 50 billion euros to invest in artificial intelligence and quantum computing companies, the Financial Times reported Wednesday.

The EU wants to reduce its reliance on US and Chinese technology. Two officials involved in the talksthe Financial Times that the proposed Sovereign Tech Equity Fund would invest larger sums, take on more risk and hold its stakes longer than existing EU financing programs. According to the report, the European Commission aims to attract private investors, targeting up to six euros in investment for every euro committed. Operational details are expected in February.

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The two technologies the EU wants to back pose different risks for crypto holders. Hackers are already using AI to target crypto exchanges and steal funds, while a sufficiently powerful quantum computer could one day let attackers access someone else’s crypto. , with attacks resulting in stolen wallet keys and drained funds.