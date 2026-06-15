EU moves Ukraine's membership bid forward, but tough road ahead

The EU has formally launched accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova, but major political and reform hurdles mean membership remains years away.

The EU has formally launched accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova, but major political and reform hurdles mean membership remains years away. The EU on Monday moves Ukraine's bid to join onto the next stage after a long delay, but that doesn't mean Kiev's path to full membership is getting easier.

Foreign ministers from the 27-nation bloc will formally kick off negotiations with Ukraine and neighbouring Moldova on aligning with a first "cluster" of EU laws. Ukraine's progress was stuck for some two years as Hungary's leader Viktor Orban vetoed all progress, but his election defeat by rival Peter Magyar in April opened up the way.

"This is a recognition of the determination, courage and hard work shown by both countries in advancing reforms, even in the face of immense challenges," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a joint statement with European Council President Antonio Costa. But despite the fanfare — and Kiev's pleas for quick progress four years after it applied for membership in the wake of Russia's invasion — that doesn't mean the war-torn country is going to join the bloc any time soon.

In purely practical terms, a mammoth workload still lies ahead to align Ukraine's laws, institutions, and standards with the EU's. That involves negotiating through 35 "chapters" covering everything from the environment and agriculture to justice and security -- grouped into six "clusters". But, as ever in the EU, the question is also deeply political, and there are myriad points at which any member state that wants can slam the brakes on Kiev.

"This is a long process. Ukraine is at war. It has organised crime issues to solve. It would be the third biggest country in the EU," a European diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Hungary's Magyar, for one, has pledged a referendum on Kiev joining if Ukraine completes all the negotiations "within the next 10 to 15 years". Beyond that, there seems to be a broader willingness to temper Kiev's ambitions -- and growing talk of possible alternatives.

Everything you want to know about G7 summit Trump is attending in France"It is clear to everyone that an immediate accession of Ukraine to the EU is, of course, not possible," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in April. Merz has proposed making Ukraine an "associate member" of the EU without voting rights, while Kiev goes through the lengthy process of joining fully.

That plan has drawn scepticism from Ukraine, which fears that any suggested interim solutions will see it stranded permanently in a halfway house. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has insisted Ukraine's accession should be "complete -- with full rights". But there is a broader push to shake up the EU's accession process as Ukraine, Moldova and other hopefuls knock on the door.

Six countries, including Germany and France, have urged the bloc to discuss limiting voting rights on key issues for new members and tightening rule-of-law safeguards. Western Balkan duo Montenegro and Albania are the closest candidates in line to join, and a raft of new members could make the EU ungovernable. For Ukraine and its supporters, admitting Kiev is of fundamental interest to the bloc and the EU needs to send a clear signal on a timeline.

The opening of negotiations brought "significant political and moral support" to the country, Zelenskyy said on Friday.

"Ukraine is doing what is necessary, and it is important that the EU is also keeping its word," he wrote on social media. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys told journalists he wants the bloc to prepare itself to accept Ukraine by 2030 -- if it completes the process by then.

"It's not to say that it's a guarantee Ukraine will be a member state in 2030. It's up to Ukraine whether they will do reforms, and it's up to negotiations," he said. Everything you want to know about G7 summit Trump is attending in FranceErdogan hails Türkiye’s World Cup return, says nation united in support, boosts team moraleZaporizhzhia nuclear plant reconnected to grid after IAEA-brokered truceFrance jails six Georgians over rare Russian classics heist





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