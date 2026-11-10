EU Lawsuit Against IBM, Atos and Leonardo Over Border System Delays

The EU agency EU-Lisa has sued IBM, Atos and Leonardo over delays in the Entry/Exit System, which has caused long airport queues across Europe.

The European Union's border-management agency, EU-Lisa, has filed a lawsuit against US technology company IBM, French IT group Atos and Italian defence contractor Leonardo over the troubled Entry/Exit System, or EES, according to an internal document reported by the Financial Times. The three companies form the consortium responsible for implementing and maintaining the system. The civil case was lodged on December 22, 2025, in Estonia, where EU-Lisa has its headquarters.

The lawsuit alleges that the consortium repeatedly missed deadlines and disputed the agency's warnings and fines. The move was disclosed in EU-Lisa's latest annual accounts, published in July, which described it as following the various delays in the delivery of the EES by a contracting consortium. The system was launched in October 2025 and has been hit by software and hardware glitches that caused widespread airport disruption.

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How the Entry/Exit System Works at Borders

The Entry/Exit System requires passengers from outside the bloc to submit their fingerprints and photographs when they first enter the Schengen Area. The aim is to identify travellers who overstay their visas or are wanted by authorities. The Schengen Area spans 29 European countries, most of them EU members, apart from Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

The security checks apply to people who are not citizens of one of the 29 Schengen countries, Ireland or Cyprus. Originally scheduled to roll out in 2022, the system was fully launched only this year. Fingerprint scanners have malfunctioned when smeared with sweat, and some EU countries are yet to acquire the scanners.

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Regular outages have caused some passengers travelling at peak times to miss their flights. Delays have been blamed on the new technology and on insufficient staff at the border. Rome Fiumicino Airport is one hub that has faced long queues, and the airport's boss said wait times at passport control have tripled.

Consortium Disputes Over Deadlines and Fines

EU-Lisa and the consortium have disagreed over missed deadlines and fines that go back several years. In an October 2021 letter, Atos Belgium and IBM Belgium questioned both the principle and the calculation of a fine that had been imposed. They argued that the delays were the result of external factors such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

In February 2022, the three companies challenged new deadlines set by EU-Lisa. In their words, ignoring reality is not prudent and will not help to achieve the plan, while working with an unrealistic plan will cause frustration for all stakeholders. The companies also criticised the agency's overall governance.

In a March 2022 letter, a representative for IBM agreed that EU-Lisa could withhold certain payments until the issue of damages was settled. The total contract value had already increased from €142million to €212million in 2021.

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Official Positions on the EES Lawsuit

EU-Lisa declined to comment on the legal case, noting that it had no impact on the functioning of the EES, which it said is fully operational across Europe. The European Commission insisted that the lawsuit concerned delays in the delivery of the EES at the time of system development and was not related to the operation of the EES.

A spokesman for Harju County Court, the nation's biggest district court in Estonia, confirmed that the civil case had been lodged there. No hearings have taken place or been scheduled.

Budget Pressure and Next Steps for EES

EU-Lisa's 2022 accounts described difficulties with the consortium and said the agency was assessing additional costs caused by the delays, which also pushed back other IT systems. A year later, the agency said the delays had increased the budgetary needs for implementation, including higher hardware and software maintenance costs.

EU-Lisa almost doubled the EES budget in 2023 to €40million by reallocating funds from other projects, according to the accounts. Last year, the contract expired and a new consortium of companies took over implementation, although Atos, Leonardo and IBM remained in charge until August, according to the agency.