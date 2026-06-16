EU lawmakers approve US trade deal to avert tariff conflict

The European Parliament approved on Tuesday cutting duties on many U.S. goods imports to fulfill ​its side of a trade deal struck last year to avert a new round of tariff conflicts.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, after an announcement of a trade deal between the U.S. and EU, in Turnberry, Scotland, July 27.

The EU approved its side of the deal on Tuesday. European Union lawmakers approved cutting duties on U.S. imports, fulfilling their end of a trade deal struck last July. The deal, struck by President Donald Trump, aims to avert the implementation of new tariffs by July 4. The EU legislation, which expires at the end of 2029, includes safeguards against U.S. breaches of the deal.

BRUSSELS — The European Parliament approved on Tuesday cutting duties on many U.S. goods imports to fulfill ​the European Union's side of a trade deal struck last year and avert a new round of tariff conflict between the world's largest trading partners. President Donald Trump struck a ‌framework deal with the European Union at his Turnberry golf course in Scotland last July under which the EU agreed to remove ⁠import duties on U.S. industrial goods in return ​for tariffs of 15% on most EU ⁠goods.

Almost 11 months later, the EU has yet to implement the import duty cuts, prompting Trump ‌to threaten "much higher" tariffs unless ‌the EU took action by July 4. The EU should meet that deadline after the ⁠EU assembly cleared the last significant legislative hurdle. It also ⁠extended duty-free imports of U.S. lobsters, a mini-deal struck with Trump in his first term as president.

"A deal is a deal, and the EU is delivering its part," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on social media. Erik Severinson, chief commercial officer of Volvo Cars, which has car plants in Europe and the United States, said the greater predictability would help production ‌planning, supply chain management and more effective investment. Industry groups from Germany, the ​EU's largest exporter to the United States, broadly welcomed the vote even though U.S. tariffs were a significant challenge.

They added the onus was on the United States to implementAlthough Tuesday's vote should avert Trump's July 4 tariff, it leaves many uncertainties. Only on Monday, Trump said he would impose 100% tariffs on French wine unless Paris eliminated its digital sales tax. The United States, meanwhile, needs to put in place broad 15% ​tariffs on EU goods after the Supreme Court struck down Trump's previous global tariffs.

The Trump administration plans to ‌replicate the Turnberry ‌deal tariffs by ⁠July 24. The EU legislation passed by the European Parliament expires at the end of 2029 and includes multiple safeguards that would allow the EU to suspend concessions if the United States breached the Turnberry terms.

"This will not be the last debate on transatlantic trade, but we have laid the foundation for stability ‌while Trump continues to create chaos," ​said EU lawmaker Karin Karlsbro, a Swedish liberal who ‌has closely followed the file. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. A rare first edition of 'Wuthering Heights' complete with spelling mistakes is up for auction





KSLcom / 🏆 549. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Traffic Weather Sports Classifieds Cars Jobs Homes Television Radio Salt Lake Utah Local Finance Politics International Business

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Flood Watch issued for San Antonio area through Tuesday evening; 1 to 3+ inches expectedSAN ANTONIO - A Flood Watch was issued for San Antonio and surrounding counties in our viewing area through Tuesday evening. Most will see 1' - 3'+ rainfall i

Read more »

DAVID MARCUS: Why European soccer fans are going Kerouac on the American roadEuropeans visiting for the World Cup are discovering America's road trip culture, from Buc-ees to Waffle House, sharing their adventures on social media.

Read more »

Special election Tuesday to fill Swalwell termSpecial election to replace Swalwell includes repeat candidates Sen. Aisha Wahab and BART President Melissa Hernandez

Read more »

European Leaders Discuss China's Trade Practices and the G7 SummitThe G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, focuses on China's trade practices and their impact on European industry. European leaders aim to come out of the summit with a plan to tackle the China threat, potentially by building a higher tariff wall against Chinese imports. They also hope to persuade the U.S. to stop targeting allies with punitive tariffs and work together to counter China.

Read more »