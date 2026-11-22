European Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi was targeted by activists throwing ashes at the European Cancer Summit in Brussels, protesting the controversial Omnibus X pesticide regulations.

European Commissioner for Health and Animal Welfare Olivér Várhelyi was the target of a dramatic protest during the European Cancer Summit in Brussels on Thursday, November 19. Two activists physically doused the 54-year-old official with a grey, powdery substance identified as ashes while he was addressing the audience. The incident occurred in direct opposition to the European Union's proposed Omnibus X pesticide regulations.

The Protest Mechanism and Direct Action

Video footage captured the moment a man and a woman ascended the stage where Mr. Várhelyi was speaking. The pair threw the unknown grey substance at the commissioner before addressing the crowd themselves. One activist shouted that she was a cancer patient protesting against the Omnibus law, declaring the ashes represented people the legislation would kill. The female activist wore all-black clothing, while the male activist wore a blazer over a white t-shirt. They subsequently unveiled white t-shirts with the messages cancer anger and cancer colère. The latter phrase references Cancer Colère, a French charity focused on exposing environmental and industrial causes of the disease. Security personnel then escorted the two individuals off the stage as shocked onlookers watched the proceedings.

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Commissioner Response and Official Condemnation

Mr. Várhelyi resumed his address after the interruption, expressing shock at the violence. He questioned the identity of the perpetrators, noting the irony of using the ashes of the deceased in the name of cancer victims. Elisabetta Zanon, head of the European Cancer Organisation, later apologized to the audience, stating the event exceeded all expectations. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen strongly condemned the attack in a formal statement. She emphasized that while free expression is protected in a democratic society, physical attacks on Members of the College are unacceptable. Ms. von der Leyen, 68, reaffirmed that such behavior has no place in EU institutions.

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Omnibus X Legislative Context and Opposition

Mr. Várhelyi, alongside European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis, is a key architect of the Omnibus X package. Proposed by the European Commission in 2025, the legislation aims to streamline EU food and feed safety rules. The plan seeks to reduce administrative burdens for companies by eliminating systematic reviews of pesticide substances and introducing fast-track approval procedures. However, the proposal has yet to pass the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union. Environmental and patient organizations argue the plan weakens health protections and bypasses legislative safeguards. Over 2,000 scientists signed a letter urging a delay until an independent impact assessment is completed.

Real-World Impact and Upcoming Demonstrations

Foodwatch, a non-profit focused on food safety, has reported concerns about maladministration to the European Ombudsman. Several French organizations, including Cancer Colère, Confédération paysanne, and Les Soulèvements de la Terre, have claimed responsibility for the Brussels protest. This action precedes a major demonstration scheduled for Friday, November 24, at 2.00 pm outside the European Parliament in Strasbourg. More than 300 NGOs from 25 European countries plan to gather for the event. The protest coalition includes doctors, scientists, environmental groups, beekeepers associations, and pesticide victims groups. These stakeholders aim to collectively voice their opposition to the proposed regulatory changes.