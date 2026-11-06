The European Commission withdraws the Green Claims Directive, citing failure to secure Council support and burden on microenterprises, leaving consumers vulnerable to misleading environmental assertions.

The European Commission has officially confirmed the withdrawal of the Green Claims Directive, marking the definitive end of the proposed legislation designed to regulate environmental marketing assertions across the European Union. The measure was included in the commission's 2027 work program published on Wednesday, which attributed the removal to a failure by the Council of the EU presidency to advance discussions in 2025.

Legislative Failure and Political Opposition

The official statement added that the measure was unlikely to secure the necessary support in the Council within a reasonable timeframe, effectively killing the proposal at the eleventh hour. The center-right European People's Party, which holds the largest political group in the European Parliament, had consistently maintained that it would not endorse the proposal in any trilogue negotiations. Members of the party called the legislation overly burdensome and complex, arguing that its benefits were uncertain and its costs to businesses were too high.

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The directive had faced significant headwinds from the beginning, particularly regarding its impact on microenterprises. Critics argued that the compliance costs would disproportionately affect smaller businesses unable to afford the rigorous verification processes required. This political deadlock ultimately prevented the directive from moving forward, despite initial support from various environmental advocacy groups and some member states.

Stricter Verification and Financial Penalties

The Green Claims Directive would have required companies to back every environmental claim with comprehensive life-cycle assessments and clear, verifiable data. Before making assertions on products or in advertisements, firms would have needed to obtain pre-approval and certification from independent, accredited verifiers. This mechanism was designed to create a uniform standard of proof for sustainability claims, preventing companies from making vague or misleading statements without substantive evidence.

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Penalties for violators would have been severe, including fines of at least 4 percent of annual turnover, the confiscation of revenue, and exclusion from public procurement contracts. These financial deterrents were intended to ensure strict compliance and discourage greenwashing across all market segments. The legislation represented a significant shift in regulatory approach, moving from voluntary guidelines to mandatory, enforceable standards for environmental marketing.

Misleading Claims and Market Reality

Research conducted by the European Commission underscored the urgent need for such a regulatory crackdown on environmental marketing. More than 230 sustainability labels currently circulate in European markets, yet half of them offer weak or non-existent verification mechanisms. According to a commissioned market study, 53 percent of green claims across products sold in Europe give vague, misleading, or unfounded information.

Furthermore, 40 percent of these claims have no supporting evidence at all, creating a chaotic market environment where consumers struggle to distinguish between genuine sustainability efforts and mere marketing rhetoric. The directive aimed to rectify this imbalance by imposing strict evidentiary requirements, thereby protecting both consumers and honest businesses from unfair competition. Without these safeguards, the market remained skewed towards those making unverified claims.

Impact on Consumer Trust and Industry Standards

The withdrawal of the directive has drawn sharp criticism from sustainability advocates who argue that the burden of proof has now shifted entirely onto consumers. Zamaray, an expert cited in recent analyses, stated that the Green Claims Directive was the crucial piece of the puzzle empowering consumers to make informed choices about a product's sustainability. The commission's decision to ditch it due to supposed burdens on companies has, in effect, placed the burden onto consumers, who now have to substantiate those claims themselves.

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This regulatory gap creates a challenging environment for honest brands that invest in traceability and genuine sustainability. Zamaray warned that uncertainty carries a significant cost, as honest brands risk going quiet while vague ones take their chances. Investment in traceability becomes harder to justify in the boardroom when regulatory floors are removed. This signals a potential rollback in industry standards, encouraging a race to the bottom in terms of transparency.

Complementary Legislation and Future Outlook

The Green Claims Directive was originally designed as a companion piece to the EmpCo law, which entered into effect in September. While EmpCo focuses on banning vague or generic assertions such as green and eco-friendly, and carbon-neutral claims based purely on offsets, the Green Claims Directive would have addressed the how of making claims. It required explicit pronouncements to have explicit evidence, creating a shared standard of proof that is now missing from the regulatory framework.

Without this shared standard, every claim becomes a legal judgment call, made by each brand alone and tested only once it reaches the market. Urbancic, another expert, argued that the burden argument overlooks a key distinction: companies can choose whether to use sustainability messaging in the first place. If a company is genuinely green, backing that up should be no obstacle, but without this safeguard, consumers are left without reliable tools for decision-making.

Despite the disappointment surrounding the directive's collapse, advocates urge brands not to view the measure's removal as a green light for relaxed standards. Zamaray emphasized that shoppers did not stop caring about greenwashing because Brussels withdrew its proposal. The brands doing the real work were never doing it for Brussels, and regulation sets the floor while leadership must remain above it. The industry must now navigate a landscape where compliance is voluntary rather than mandated.