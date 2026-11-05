A columnist explains his shift from hardline Brexit supporter to EU sympathizer, citing proposed bans on processed snacks and meat-named crisps starting in 2030 as a positive development.

After more than 50 years of staunchly opposing Britain's membership in the European Union, a prominent British columnist is beginning to warm to Andy Burnham's recent proposal for a policy reset. This significant shift in perspective comes from someone who voted No in the 1975 referendum on joining the Common Market and vigorously attacked the Maastricht Treaty in 1992 while presenting on LBC radio.

The Columnist's Historical Stance

The writer's past political alignment was firmly anti-European integration, having given a platform to Nigel Farage on Sky News and consistently voting for Ukip during European elections. In the pivotal 2016 Brexit referendum, he threw his full weight behind the Leave campaign, viewing sovereignty as a paramount national value that should not be surrendered to unelected bureaucrats in Brussels.

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The 2030 Ban on Processed Snacks

The primary catalyst for this change of heart is the European Union's proposed blanket ban on specific types of processed foods, which includes smoky bacon crisps and Pot Noodles. Starting in 2030, food manufacturers will be prohibited from marketing products described as chicken, bacon, steak, pork, or prawn if they do not contain the corresponding meat or seafood ingredients.

Impact on Artificial Flavorings

This regulation extends to every variety of artificially flavored crisps, ranging from prawn cocktail to chicken tikka masala. The EU intends to remove the ability to label these items with meat names, a move the columnist acknowledges as a major restriction on consumer choice but ultimately one he finds increasingly palatable compared to the current state of food marketing.

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Ketchup Sachets and Hygiene Issues

A secondary factor driving this reconsideration is the proposed prohibition of individual sachets of ketchup and mayonnaise. The author describes these items as an absolute nightmare to open, often leading to messes when people attempt to tear them with their teeth. He also criticizes tiny tubs of milk substitute for similar usability failures, preferring elegant miniature glass jars of jam instead.

Conclusion: A Small Price for Regulation

While the columnist maintains a deep-seated skepticism toward foreign judges and EU governance, he now argues that rejoining the union might be a small price to pay for the elimination of such low-quality food products. He equates the smell of smoky bacon crisps to a hanging offense and views the potential regulatory overhaul as a worthy trade-off for improved public health and food standards.