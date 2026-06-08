EU Entry‑Exit System Triggers Six‑Hour Airport Queues for British Travelers, IATA Warns

IATA officials say the new EU biometric border‑check system could force UK passengers into waiting times of up to six hours, prompting airlines to recommend much earlier arrivals and urging European governments to use available flexibilities.

British travellers are likely to endure excessively long queues at passport control in many European airports as a result of the European Union's new Entry‑Exit System (EES).

Rafael Schvartzman, the International Air Transport Association's vice‑president for Europe, warned that the system - which went live in April - represents a "hard risk" of six‑hour waits for passengers returning from the Schengen Area. The EES requires that every visitor from a non‑EU country, including the United Kingdom, have their fingerprints and a photograph taken when they first enter the Schengen zone.

When they later depart, those biometric records are cross‑checked against a digital profile created by each member state. Although the intention is to tighten security and simplify migration monitoring, the rollout has been uneven. Some states have postponed full implementation until September, while others have started building digital dossiers without yet collecting the required biometric data. Schvartzman noted that many border‑control points lack the necessary hardware, software or staff to process the new checks efficiently.

"What we are seeing is a very hard risk of really challenging waiting times - three, four, five, six hours - which is unacceptable. There are many cases where people have lost flights or missed connections," he said at IATA's annual conference. The practical impact on passengers is already evident.

On May 30, a Ryanair flight from Toulouse to Stansted departed without roughly 150 travellers because a shortage of border‑control officers in France prevented them from reaching the gate on time. Earlier in the year, about 100 easyJet customers trying to fly from Milan Linate to Manchester missed their flight after being held up for three hours at passport control during the Easter holiday. The airline industry's response has been to urge travellers to arrive far earlier than usual.

Wizz Air now advises a three‑hour pre‑flight arrival for any flight returning to the United Kingdom, while Ryanair has made it clear that its aircraft will not wait for passengers stuck in queues. A spokesperson for Airlines UK called on European governments to apply the flexibilities allowed under the EES regulations until the system is fully operational, stressing the need for a pragmatic approach to avoid large‑scale disruption.

A recent Booking.com survey found that 59 percent of UK holidaymakers travelling to Europe this year anticipate delays linked to the new border checks, and almost half say they fear missing their flights. Airports Council International has reported that the longest delays - up to three hours - are already occurring in Spain, Portugal, France and Italy.

The same poll showed that 56 percent of respondents plan to arrive at the airport earlier than normal, with 12 percent intending to be there at least four hours before departure. Conversely, some destinations are seeing a boost in demand. After Greece announced on 17 April that it will not apply the EES to UK visitors during the summer, travel agents reported a noticeable surge in bookings for Greek holidays.

The broader context includes rising jet‑fuel prices caused by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, a factor IATA chief Willie Walsh warned could push more airlines toward bankruptcy and accelerate sector consolidation. Budget carriers, which lack the higher‑margin revenue streams of legacy airlines, are particularly vulnerable to these cost pressures. The combination of stricter border procedures and soaring fuel costs creates a challenging environment for both passengers and airlines as summer travel peaks across Europe





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