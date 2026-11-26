The European Partnerships Bill introduces financial penalties for pulling out of the EU trade deal within a decade. Andy Burnham argues this cuts costs, while Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch oppose the move.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham formally introduced the European Partnerships Bill to the House of Commons on Thursday afternoon, marking the legislative cornerstone of his new diplomatic reset with the European Union. The legislation, also referred to by Downing Street as the Cutting Costs Bill, aims to enact the agreements reached at the UK-EU summit last week by drastically reducing post- Brexit border checks and lowering trade barriers. Burnham framed the bill as a critical mechanism to reduce business costs and lower consumer bills, asserting that removing red tape will allow businesses to pass savings directly to shoppers.

A central and controversial feature of the new agreement is the inclusion of a strict provision that imposes severe financial penalties on the UK if it decides to withdraw from the deal within ten years of signing. This so-called Farage clause is designed to ensure that a future Eurosceptic government, whether led by Nigel Farage's Reform UK party or Kemi Badenoch's Conservative Party, cannot easily dismantle the agreement if they win an election in the next three years. The clause stipulates that any party pulling out within the decade must pay the full cost of reinstating the border infrastructure that the current deal removes, a move that could cost hundreds of millions of pounds.

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Downing Street has dubbed the new legislation the Cutting Costs Bill, which will enact last week's UK-EU summit deal to scrap most post-Brexit food and drink checks. The Government has said the SPS deal will slash red tape on food exports and eliminate the need for 'Not for EU' labels on most products. However, the Conservatives have claimed the deal will have a limited impact on the price of food, pointing to 2023 research suggesting post-Brexit border checks were not significant. Shadow Treasury minister Richard Fuller stated that families should not celebrate savings of mere pennies on their weekly shop from the EU deal.

Following fears that the deal is a prelude to rejoining the EU, Nigel Farage last night vowed to shun the 'Project Fear' tactics of the Brexit referendum. The Reform UK leader got the so-called 'Bad Boys of Brexit' back together on Wednesday as they launched the Keep Britain Out campaign against the Prime Minister's new agenda. At a press conference alongside Arron Banks, the co-founder of the original Leave.EU campaign, Mr Farage signed the campaign's pledge to honour the 2016 referendum and keep Britain out of the EU.

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'This isn't project fear. This is project hope. This is project we can do better,' Mr Farage said during the launch of his new campaign. He emphasized that the effort would avoid the fear tactics used by Remainers in 2016, instead arguing that Britain can do better outside the EU. This stance directly challenges the Prime Minister's narrative that deeper integration will benefit the UK economy and consumers. Farage also predicted that French President Marine Le Pen would block Burnham's dream of rejoining the EU, adding a layer of geopolitical complexity to the domestic political debate.

Former Prime Minister Baroness Theresa May, whose tenure was dominated by Brexit talks, has issued a stern warning to Burnham regarding the new arrangements. Speaking to LBC, she argued that seeking to rejoin or align too closely with the EU would lead to years of negotiation and uncertainty for businesses. May recalled the rancor and deep divisions seen in Parliament and society during the previous Brexit period, urging the current government to accept that the UK voted for Brexit and should look to the future.

'Let's actually look to the future and not try to recreate the past,' May stated, noting that she saw what prolonged negotiations did to Parliament and society. She warned that businesses might hesitate to invest in the UK because of the uncertainty associated with re-negotiating terms. Her comments echo those of other former leaders who cautioned Burnham against reopening old wounds, highlighting the deep political fractures that the new deal has exacerbated.

The European Partnerships Bill also links the UK to the EU's emissions trading system, which ministers say will remove further trade barriers and protect billions in British exports from carbon taxes. Hamish Falconer, minister for European relations, noted that British businesses can now eliminate paperwork and enjoy easier business conditions with their largest trading partner. He added that the legislation allows the government to protect billions of pounds worth of British exports from carbon taxes while making trade cheaper and easier.

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A Labour spokesman defended the legislation, stating that the deal agreed with the EU last week will reduce costs for businesses and relieve pressure on the weekly shop for families. The spokesman noted that getting rid of red tape for food exporters is backed by major supermarkets and will boost the economy by up to £17 billion. The government maintains that most British exporters already meet EU standards, but the new legislation gives Parliament scrutiny over future rule changes to ensure democratic oversight.

However, political tensions remain high as negotiations on a further deal regarding tuition fees for Europeans studying at UK universities continue. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch suggested that the issue could derail last week's agreements, questioning whether the main deal is contingent on the tuition fee agreement. At Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, Mrs Badenoch demanded clarity from Burnham, who insisted that the tuition fee reduction for EU students was on a separate piece of paper and would not be on the table for negotiation.

The Prime Minister continues to face questions over whether the deals he secured last week, which also include a youth experience scheme, will proceed as planned. The combination of the Farage penalty clause and the ongoing tuition fee disputes has created a volatile political environment. While the government pushes forward with the European Partnerships Bill to finalize trade arrangements, the opposition remains united in its criticism of the economic benefits and the potential for future political instability.