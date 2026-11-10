EU Cybersecurity Chief Warns Home Appliances Could Be Next After Supermarket Fridge Hacks

EU cybersecurity chief Juhan Lepassaar warns routers and home appliances could be targeted next after hackers breached commercial fridges in hundreds of European supermarkets.

Cyber hackers could target home appliances next, according to Juhan Lepassaar, executive director of the EU's cybersecurity agency. Speaking in Brussels, Lepassaar warned that commercial refrigerators and freezers were breached in hundreds of supermarkets in October, and that anything from routers to home appliances could be hit next. His warning came as he unveiled a report on the state of the European Union's cybersecurity.

The supermarket hacks, which struck on October 11, were among the most disruptive cyber attacks of 2026. Lepassaar said the attacks showed that security should not be an afterthought. The hacks followed other major incidents this year, including an attack on Los Angeles' transit system in March and attacks on US water treatment facilities in July.

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How the Fridge Hacks Disrupted European Supermarkets

The attackers overrode the temperature controls on commercial fridges and programmed refrigeration systems to blow hot air at 50C. Inside the fridges, temperatures rose to 36C, meaning a huge quantity of produce had to be thrown away. The attack targeted thousands of refrigeration units across more than 700 retailers in France.

Retailers including Carrefour, Monoprix, Intermarche and Cooperative U were among those attacked, with attackers manually overriding fridge temperatures. In the hours after the hack, supermarket employees carted boxes full of perished meat and melted ice cream into giant trash containers. One French supermarket owner estimated that the total costs could add up to tens of millions of euros nationwide.

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The firm behind many of the affected units said that several were obsolete or running outdated firmware, which could have made it easier for hackers to break in. Some refrigerators had their temperature turned up so high that they caught fire. Experts had previously told Reuters that the attack appeared to have been easy to pull off.

Who Is Blamed and How Governments Are Responding

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Monday that Iran was responsible for the attacks and that an Iranian ambassador had been summoned to the Foreign Ministry in France. Barrot also threatened further EU sanctions against Iran, saying that there will be consequences following the attack. Speaking after a G7 ministerial in Paris, he said an investigation was still underway.

The Paris prosecutor's office said the attack showed a methodology characteristic of the Shahid Kaveh Group, an elite offensive cyber unit believed to work in the service of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. An investigation also found the use of Farsi and IP addresses pointing to devices located in Iran. Iran's mission to the United Nations did not return messages seeking comment, and Tehran routinely denies carrying out malicious cyber operations.

Lepassaar declined to comment directly on the French claims that Iran was behind the fridge attack. He said, however, that Chinese, Iranian, North Korean and Russian state-aligned actors have been known to target Europe. He added that all incidents can be avoided, but that the key question is whether governments and companies are ready to invest in protection.

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Risks Beyond Supermarkets and What Comes Next

A second wave hit more than 100 establishments across Europe and affected refrigerators used by French blood banks. Employees there had to move some of the blood to different cold storage units. The disruption showed that the risk extends well beyond grocery retail into healthcare supply chains.

The sabotage of European supermarket fridges was preceded by at least one similar incident in the United States. In August, refrigerators in at least half a dozen military commissaries went out of commission. Pentagon investigators are treating those malfunctions as a suspected cyber attack and have been working with French officials. A person familiar with the matter said the Pentagon considers Iran a suspect in the August commissary hacks, but the investigation is still in progress.

The Pentagon said it is aware of speculation regarding a potential cyber incident but that military investigators are on the case and cannot offer further comment for security reasons. Lepassaar's report makes clear that European fridges, routers and home appliances will remain on the list of potential targets while investigations continue and Barrot's proposed sanctions remain under consideration.