EU Council President Antonio Costa unveils a revised 1.58 trillion euro budget, cutting key funds and introducing a digital tax, amid political resistance from member states and Parliament.

EU Council President Antonio Costa has officially presented a revised multi-year financial framework for the European Union, setting the total seven-year budget at €1.58 trillion for the 2028-2034 period. This updated proposal reduces the previous draft by €40 billion and falls €180.6 billion short of the original budget plan initially suggested by the European Commission. The revised figures aim to address growing fiscal constraints while attempting to balance industrial competitiveness with agricultural protections.

Revenue Strategy and Digital Tax Proposal

The financial shortfall is partially addressed through the introduction of new own resources, specifically a targeted levy on large digital corporations operating within the bloc. This new revenue mechanism imposes a 3% tax on the annual net turnover generated by online advertising, digital intermediation services, and data derived from user interactions. The tax threshold is set to capture only the largest global technology firms, specifically requiring companies to have more than €50 million in annual digital turnover within the EU and more than €750 million in global revenue.

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These financial criteria are designed to primarily affect major United States-based technology giants, including Google, Microsoft, Meta, Apple, and Amazon. By shifting the financial burden toward these specific entities, the proposal attempts to create a sustainable funding source that does not rely solely on traditional contributions from member state governments. This approach is intended to provide a more stable long-term financial foundation for EU programs without increasing the direct fiscal burden on national treasuries.

Cuts to Competitiveness and Defense Spending

To align with the lower overall budget ceiling, the proposal mandates significant reductions across several key spending pillars, with the European Competitiveness Fund facing the deepest cuts. This fund was established to help European industries compete against rivals in China and the United States, but its reduced status highlights the political difficulty of trimming established agricultural and cohesion payments. Defense and external spending also face substantial reductions, signaling a shift in immediate financial priorities away from geopolitical military buildup in the short term.

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Agriculture and cohesion programs experience smaller reductions compared to previous compromise texts, but the overall trend indicates a contraction in available funding for structural investments. The decision to trim the Competitiveness Fund reveals a core tension in budget negotiations, as newer instruments are often more vulnerable to cuts than legacy programs with entrenched national constituencies. This scaling back occurs at a critical moment when subsidy programs in Washington and Beijing are actively expanding their industrial support systems.

Political Resistance and Stakeholder Positions

The proposal faces immediate and fierce opposition from key political actors within the European Union, complicating the path to unanimous approval. Siegfried Muresan, the European Parliament's chief budget negotiator, has labeled the financial numbers as a step backward and explicitly stated they are unacceptable to the Parliament. Muresan argues that the EU budget should function as an investment budget, asserting that repeated across-the-board cuts cannot serve as a viable long-term investment strategy.

France has also voiced strong criticism, particularly regarding the insufficient protection offered to its farmers under the revised framework. German officials, representing the EU's largest net contributor, argue that the total budget remains too high and that fair burden-sharing requires further adjustments on the revenue side. This consensus among net contributors emphasizes a desire to limit national outlays and shift financing responsibilities toward EU-level sources like the proposed digital tax.

Timeline for Approval and Future Negotiations

Adopting this revised budget requires unanimous approval from all 27 member states, making the negotiation process highly sensitive to individual national interests. EU leaders are scheduled to discuss Costa's text at a special summit taking place on 26-27 November, with the overarching goal of reaching a final deal by December. The political timeline is heavily influenced by the upcoming 2027 election cycles in several member states, including France, Italy, Poland, Greece, Estonia, Finland, and Slovakia.

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The broader geopolitical and electoral context creates significant pressure to conclude these negotiations by the end of 2026, well before the next wave of national elections. Additionally, the proposal includes provisions for slowing the repayment of more than €600 billion in joint EU borrowing taken on for post-pandemic recovery efforts. Interest and principal payments on this debt are scheduled to begin in 2028 and continue until 2058, with the first seven years potentially featuring slower principal repayment to ease immediate fiscal pressures.