EU Condemns Houthi Attacks on Saudi Arabia and Yemen

The European Union strongly condemned Houthi militia escalation targeting Saudi Arabia and Yemen. Kaja Kallas called for an end to military support from Iran and urged political settlement through UN mediation efforts immediately.

The European Union has issued a strong condemnation of the Houthi militia's recent military escalation in Yemen, specifically targeting Saudi Arabia. The bloc expressed its full solidarity with Yemen's internationally recognized government and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in response to these aggressive actions. This diplomatic statement was released on Monday by the office of EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

EU Condemns Houthi Attacks on Saudi Arabia

The European Union has strongly condemned the Houthi militia's escalation in Yemen and the attacks directed at Saudi Arabia. These attacks specifically targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure, violating international norms. The EU's statement, issued by Kaja Kallas on Monday, emphasized the bloc's unwavering support for the internationally recognized government in Yemen. It also reaffirmed solidarity with Saudi Arabia amidst the intensifying regional conflict.

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The EU has explicitly called on all actors involved in the conflict to cease all military support to the Houthis. The statement highlighted that such support violates several United Nations Security Council resolutions. This demand was directed specifically at Iran, which the EU accuses of backing the Houthi forces. The bloc emphasized that there can be no military solution to the prolonged conflict in Yemen.

The EU reaffirmed its full support for the United Nations Special Envoy and UN-led peace efforts. The organization stressed the urgent need for a political settlement to resolve the crisis. International mediation efforts are viewed as the only viable path forward to stabilize the region. The EU reiterated that military actions only exacerbate the humanitarian and political challenges facing the country.

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Humanitarian Crisis and Regional Impact

The EU warned that the latest escalation and restrictions on essential goods are aggravating Yemen's humanitarian crisis. Since October 5, Yemeni government forces have continued Operation Dawn of Yemen. Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al Alimi stated that this operation aims to restore state institutions. The goal is to regain control of the capital, Sanaa, from the Houthi militia.

Fighting between government forces and the Houthi militia intensified significantly in July. According to UN reports, these clashes have killed or injured thousands of people. More than 250,000 individuals have been displaced due to the violence. This escalation ended a period of relative calm that had existed since April 2022.

The Houthi militia currently controls most northern and western provinces, including Sanaa, Saada, Amran, Dhamar, and Al-Hudaydah. Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthi militia seized Sanaa and several other provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized Yemeni government.

Future Aid and Diplomatic Efforts

The EU stated that its assistance would focus particularly on advancing reforms in Yemen. This aid aims to address the country's worsening economic, humanitarian, and human rights situation. The bloc is committed to supporting long-term stability through structured diplomatic engagement.

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Support for international mediation efforts remains a cornerstone of the EU's strategy. The bloc continues to advocate for a comprehensive political settlement that involves all stakeholders. The EU emphasizes that sustainable peace requires addressing the root causes of the conflict.

The humanitarian situation in Yemen remains dire, with millions relying on external aid. The EU's latest statement underscores the urgency of de-escalation and humanitarian access. Continued pressure on external actors to cease military support is seen as critical. The bloc is monitoring the situation closely and remains ready to adjust its diplomatic approach as needed.