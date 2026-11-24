Hadja Lahbib tells European Parliament that meaningful Gaza aid requires Israeli policy shifts, citing blocked supplies and winter crisis despite ceasefire.

European Commissioner for Equality and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib delivered a stark warning to the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday, declaring that Gaza is not recovering but merely surviving. She emphasized that the territory faces a severe humanitarian emergency characterized by ongoing violence and systemic barriers to aid, contradicting any assumptions of stability following the October 2025 ceasefire.

Lahbib stated clearly that the international community possesses ample financial resources and physical supplies to support the population, yet these resources cannot reach the besieged Palestinian territory. The core issue is identified as a severe political and logistical barrier rather than a lack of capacity, with humanitarian organizations ready to deliver assistance but unable to reach those in need due to current restrictions.

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The commissioner described the blockade as a clear political choice by the Israeli government rather than a capacity issue. She warned lawmakers that there can be no significant improvement in conditions without a fundamental shift in Israeli policy regarding access and restrictions, underscoring the EU's position that diplomatic pressure must focus on lifting barriers to ensure effective aid distribution.

Despite the ceasefire agreement declared in October 2025, the humanitarian landscape in Gaza remains deeply critical with continued Israeli airstrikes and mass displacement plaguing the region. Lahbib reported that more than 1,600 people have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire was announced, a figure that directly contradicts any narrative of stability or recovery in the war-torn enclave.

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The official stressed that describing the situation as one of recovery would create a misleading impression that the crisis had ended. The data indicates ongoing violence and displacement, suggesting that the cessation of major hostilities has not translated into improved living conditions or security for residents, forming the basis for the EU's urgent calls for immediate policy adjustments.

The onset of winter has further intensified the suffering of displaced Palestinians, with Lahbib warning of worsening impacts due to cold weather and severe storms. She revealed that the first major storm had flooded more than 70,000 tents and damaged existing shelters, affecting over 220,000 individuals who remain without adequate protection from the elements.

Furthermore, Lahbib noted that more than 150,000 tents procured by humanitarian partners and EU member states are still waiting outside Gaza due to access restrictions. The commissioner called for Israel to open all border crossings and remove restrictions on essential supplies, including items often classified as dual-use, to allow UN agencies and NGOs to operate safely and effectively.

Speaking on behalf of the European Council, Irish Minister of State Charlie McConalogue echoed these demands during the plenary session, calling for immediate and unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza. He emphasized the need for the reopening of all crossings and the sustained delivery of aid at scale, aligning with Lahbib's assessment of the urgent need for policy changes to alleviate the crisis.

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McConalogue also reaffirmed the bloc's support for a two-state solution, envisioning Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders. The combined messages from Lahbib and McConalogue signal a unified European approach, urging Israel to respect international humanitarian law and protect civilians as part of any path toward long-term stability.

Lahbib told lawmakers that Europe must speak with one voice, insisting that the message to Israeli authorities must be consistent regarding the opening of humanitarian access and the protection of civilians. She reiterated that this unified diplomatic stance is essential to ensure that international humanitarian law is respected and that the civilian population can survive the ongoing crisis.