EU calls for 'full accountability' after another UNIFIL soldier killed in Lebanon

Lebanese people are paying a heavy and unacceptable humanitarian and socio-economic price from the continued escalation and air strikes, says the EU foreign policy chief.

Lebanese people are paying a heavy and unacceptable humanitarian and socio-economic price from the continued escalation and air strikes, says the EU foreign policy chief.

Kaja Kallas speaks to media during an informal EU Foreign Ministers meeting in Limassol, Greek-administrated part of Cyprus May 28, 2026 . / Reuters The EU foreign policy chief has condemned the killing of another UN Interim Force in Lebanon soldier earlier this week and renewed the bloc's calls for accountability.

In a statement on Sunday, Kaja Kallas said the EU urges all actors to fully abide by the terms of the agreement between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah and reject "any additional conditions from Hezbollah.

" Stressing that all military action should cease "immediately," she called on Hezbollah to withdraw from the South Litani Sector and on Israel to withdraw from the Lebanese territory. "The EU will continue to support the Lebanese government and is ready to support the implementation of an agreement between Israel and Lebanon," added Kallas. The statement underlined that the Lebanese people are paying a "heavy and unacceptable" humanitarian and socio-economic price from the continued escalation and air strikes.

The foreign policy chief noted that the new European Peace Facility assistance measure of €100 million for the Lebanese Armed forces adopted earlier this week will directly support the reinforcement of their capacities to fulfil their endeavour.

"The EU demands the full implementation of UNSCR 1701, calling for the respect of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by Israel and the disarmament of non-state armed groups, including Hezbollah. "US examines legal pathways to use Iranian assets for Gulf war repairs: reportUS examines legal pathways to use Iranian assets for Gulf war repairs: reportKallas said that all actors must respect international law, including international humanitarian law, reiterating that civilians and civilian infrastructure "must always be protected.

" She also reaffirmed the bloc's full support to UNIFIL and its mandate, saying the EU "strongly condemns all attacks against its personnel, including the killing of another UNIFIL soldier in the attacks of 4 June, the seventh peacekeeper to have died since March, and extends its deep condolences to his family. " "The killing of peacekeepers is a violation of international law and must be met with full accountability," the statement added.

In this context, Kallas added that the EU looks forward to constructive discussions on the options presented to the UN Security Council by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Lebanon and Israel agreed on Wednesday to renew their fragile ceasefire and establish "pilot zones" placing the Lebanese army in exclusive territorial control, with all non-state actors excluded. The agreement was announced in a joint statement released following a fourth round of US-mediated talks held at the State Department.

The US-sponsored talks followed weeks of near-daily Israeli strikes on Lebanon that have killed nearly 3,500 people since March 2, despite the truce that took effect April 17 and was later extended to early July. US examines legal pathways to use Iranian assets for Gulf war repairs: reportUS examines legal pathways to use Iranian assets for Gulf war repairs: reportSyria arrests former Assad-era commander on war crimes chargesIsraeli strike on tent sheltering displaced Palestinians kills six in Gaza City





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