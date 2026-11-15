EU Boards Suspected Russian Shadow Fleet Tanker in Mediterranean

European naval forces intercepted the MV MIDAG, a crude oil tanker flying a false flag, as part of expanded operations to disrupt Russia's sanctions-evasion network in the Mediterranean Sea.

European forces boarded a suspected Russian " shadow fleet" oil tanker in the Mediterranean Sea on Friday, the European Union's top diplomat said on Sunday. Naval forces confirmed the ship, identified as the MV MIDAG, was sailing under a false flag, Kaja Kallas said in a statement.

Ship tracking data describes the MV MIDAG as a crude oil tanker sailing under the flag of Zimbabwe. Publicly available information showed its location as northeast of the Algeria capital, Algiers, as of 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday. Russia uses its "shadow fleet" of aging tankers and supporting vessels to avoid sanctions slapped on the Kremlin following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, Western officials say.

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Russia is a major oil exporter and relies on this revenue to keep its economy going—especially because it dedicates so much of government spending to the military. The U.K. said in July a "shadow fleet" of more than 700 vessels carries three quarters of Russian sanctioned oil, providing a "critical lifeline" for Moscow amid the ballooning costs of the grinding war against its neighbor.

Many of these ships are described as swapping flags, having difficult-to-decipher ownership documents and turning off identifying and tracking signals. Kallas said foreign ministers from EU member states would vote to approve new sanctions against Russia on Monday, including against companies propping up the "shadow fleet.

" "The EU will keep disrupting Russia’s shadow fleet at sea and through diplomatic means," she added. Newsweek has reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry for comment via email. The EU said in June it was broadening out its Operation IRINI—originally intended to police a United Nations arms embargo on Libya from 2020—to stop and board ships suspected Russian "shadow fleet" tankers.

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Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at the time the EU stopping and inspecting tankers "would constitute a flagrant violation of international ​law.

" Kallas said on Sunday the MV MIDAG was boarded in accordance with Article 110 of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. Under Article 110, a warship can board a foreign ship it encounters on the high seas under certain circumstances, including to verify the ship's right to fly its flag or check whether it is stateless.

European Naval Force-Mediterranean said the Sea, an important transit link for the "shadow fleet," also exposes European coastlines "to maritime safety and pollution risks.

" "Shadow fleet" tankers are usually older, poorly maintained vessels, and Western authorities say they're often manned by ill-experienced crew which may not have the right type of insurance to cover any oil spills. In August, Kallas said European Union forces had boarded the MV SUN oil tanker, the vessel suspected of sailing under a false flag.

In October, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to release nearly two million tonnes of diesel to the global market in several waves, while some U.S. sanctions would be relaxed. Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, said the agreement would provide a financial boon for Russia's limping economy. Kyiv has doggedly targeted Russia's oil refineries for months in an attempt to cut the Kremlin off from oil revenues.

Trump unveiled the agreement ahead of the midterm elections, battling with the poor optics of high fuel prices for U.S. consumers at the pump, largely caused by the U.S.-led war with Iran. Although Russia's diesel exports surged in October, no shipments are thought to have reached the United States. Update 11/15/2026 at 9 a.m. ET: This article was updated with additional information. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Tobias Meyjes and Cristina Diciu.

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European forces boarded a suspected Russian"shadow fleet" oil tanker in the Mediterranean Sea on Friday, the European Union's top diplomat said on Sunday.the flag of Zimbabwe. Publicly available information showed its location as northeast of the Algeria capital, Algiers, as of 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday. Russia uses its"shadow fleet" of aging tankers and supporting vessels to avoid sanctions slapped on the Kremlin following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, Western officials say.

Russia is a major oil exporter and relies on this revenue to keep its economy going—especially because it dedicates so much of government spending to the military.

"shadow fleet" of more than 700 vessels carries three quarters of Russian sanctioned oil, providing a"critical lifeline" for Moscow amid the ballooning costs of the grinding war against its neighbor. Many of these ships are described as swapping flags, having difficult-to-decipher ownership documents and turning off identifying and tracking signals. Kallas said foreign ministers from EU member states would vote to approve new sanctions against Russia on Monday, including against companies propping up the"shadow fleet.

"The EU said in June it was broadening out its Operation IRINI—originally intended to police a United Nations arms embargo on Libya from 2020—to stop and board ships suspected Russian"shadow fleet" tankers. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at the time the EU stopping and inspecting tankers"would constitute a flagrant violation of international ​law.

" Kallas said on Sunday the MV MIDAG was boarded in accordance with Article 110 of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. Under Article 110, a warship can board a foreign ship it encounters on the high seas under certain circumstances, including to verify the ship's right to fly its flag or check whether it is stateless.

In August, Kallas said European Union forces had boarded the MV SUN oil tanker, the vessel suspected of sailing under a false flag. In October, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to release nearly two million tonnes of diesel to the global market in several waves, while some U.S. sanctions would be relaxed. Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, said the agreement would provide a financial boon for Russia's limping economy.

Kyiv has doggedly targeted Russia's oil refineries for months in an attempt to cut the Kremlin off from oil revenues. Trump unveiled the agreement ahead of the midterm elections, battling with the poor optics of high fuel prices for U.S. consumers at the pump, largely caused by the U.S.-led war with Iran. Although Russia's diesel exports surged in October, no shipments are thought to have reached the United States.