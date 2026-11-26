Former royal butler Julius F Smith evaluates Taylor Swift's UGG preference and other celebrity footwear, revealing how shoes signal social status and taste according to etiquette rules.

A recent controversy surrounding Taylor Swift's personal style has taken an unexpected turn, shifting focus from her music to her footwear choices. The discussion began after a Vanity Fair article published on Monday, written by May Jeong, examined Swift's public persona and private life. The piece included comments from Arielle Peppers, a former classmate, who highlighted the pop star's preference for UGG boots during their time at Wyomissing Area Junior/Senior High school.

Etiquette Expert Julius F Smith Analyzes Footwear Trends

Julius F Smith, a former royal butler and founder of Regal Afternoon Tea, has weighed in on the debate regarding the social implications of different shoe brands. Smith, an established authority on etiquette, provided his professional verdict on various types of footwear, ranging from the controversial UGGs to high-end designer heels. His analysis suggests that what one wears on their feet offers significant insight into their character, social standing, and desire for public perception.

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UGG Boots and The Controversy Over Social Class

The debate was sparked by Peppers, who went on record to mention that Swift owned at least three pairs of expensive UGG boots while they were in high school. Peppers noted that her own family could not afford such items at the time. This observation became a focal point for critics who used the footwear to argue against Swift's image. Smith, however, offered a blunt assessment of the popular winter footwear, stating that UGGs belong indoors and resemble glorified slippers. He questioned the hygiene of wearing them outdoors and before relaxing on a sofa, regardless of their comfort or price tag.

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Designer Heels Jimmy Choo and YSL Critiqued

Smith also evaluated other luxury brands often associated with celebrity status. He argued that Jimmy Choo has lost its former exclusivity, becoming a brand that nearly everyone aspires to own rather than a symbol of elite status. He similarly criticized Yves Saint Laurent heels for their obvious logos, which he believes advertise the wearer's spending power rather than true elegance. Smith views such blatant branding as a sign of new money rather than established sophistication.

Christian Louboutin Approved As The Posh Choice

In contrast to his critiques of other brands, Smith praised Christian Louboutin shoes for their artistic value and clever design. He highlighted the signature red sole as a genius way to make the shoes instantly recognizable without plastering a designer name across them. Smith described Christian Louboutin heels as works of art that appeal to those who appreciate craftsmanship. While he deemed Birkenstocks suitable for foot problems, he did not associate them with elegance or poshness.