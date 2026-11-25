A reader asks if it is permissible to request that his ex-wife long-time partner not identify as a stepfather at his daughter wedding. Miss Manners explains that etiquette does not support enforcing personal preferences on how others are addressed and notes the decision ultimately rests with the bride.

DEAR MISS MANNERS: Many years ago, I divorced my first wife after a painful affair she had with her supervisor at the school where she worked.

I had pushed her to use her education degrees and go back to teaching, as she had been bored as a stay-at-home mom to our growing family. Her affair and the gentleman involved — whom I had met, had over to our house and respected as a teacher — tore my family apart and forced many changes in my life and my children’s. My ex-wife never married him, but continues to be with him to this day.

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I had to make work changes and lifestyle changes and endured a loss of my career path. And though my life is so much better now — I remarried, and my wife is my children’s stepmother — it’s still painful. My youngest daughter, whom I raised as a co-parent with my ex-wife, has now announced she’s getting married.

In discussion with her at dinner, I remarked that the gentleman my ex had the affair with should not use the word “stepfather” to describe himself in any wedding speeches he may give. He did that at my son’s wedding, and it left me seething. My daughter was shocked and offended, as she sees this person differently and thought I was wrong in even mentioning it.

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Am I wrong to even desire that this person not claim the stepparent title and all that comes with it? GENTLE READER: Whether you are wrong to desire that your ex’s partner not appropriate a title to which he is not legally entitled is a question for a different department. And what happens at the wedding will be decided by a different person — your daughter.

Etiquette does interest itself in whether you can achieve your banns ban, but Miss Manners is not hopeful. The duties of a host toward a guest will not assist, because you are likely not exactly a guest, and the partner may not be a host. Also working against you is the etiquette rule that people should be able to choose how they are addressed. You can counter with your legal argument that the ex and the partner are not married.

But that only allows you to avoid using the term; it does not prevent — and may even assist — the partner in applying it to himself. Ultimately, everything goes through your daughter: You can get what you want if you can convince her — and, through her, the ex’s partner — that happiness will be maximized on the happy day if everyone gives a little.

The partner might then agree that he can say what he wants to say without using the word “stepfather” — if you agree that you can be civil to everyone for 4 to 6 hours, or at least until the band is loud enough that any opinions you can no longer keep to yourself will be inaudible.