The World Ethnosport Union hosts its first international festival in Riyadh from November 19 to 28, 2026, featuring traditional sports and cultural exchanges to strengthen global ties.

The Ethnosport Culture Festival officially launched in Riyadh on November 19, 2026, marking a historic first for the World Ethnosport Union as it stages its event outside its home base in Türkiye for the inaugural time. Organized under the specific motto Traditions of the World in Riyadh, this major cultural initiative runs through November 28 and integrates seamlessly into the broader Riyadh Season calendar.

High-level diplomatic and cultural figures gathered in the New Murabba area of the capital to witness the inauguration, underscoring the strategic importance of the event. Key attendees included Turki Al Sheikh, Saudi Royal Court Adviser and Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, alongside Emrullah Isler, the Ambassador of Türkiye to Riyadh.

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Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan, President of the World Ethnosport Confederation, participated prominently in the opening proceedings, emphasizing the role of shared traditions in fostering international solidarity. Representatives from member federations across the globe joined these dignitaries to celebrate the widespread institutional support for the festival and its cultural mission.

Erdogan stated at the ceremony that the event was dedicated to principles of respect, solidarity, and peace, with the specific goal of strengthening ties between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia. He praised the hospitality and organizational efficiency of the Saudi hosts, noting that the two nations share a common faith, history, and strong bonds between their peoples.

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The festival serves as a comprehensive platform for preserving and promoting traditional sports, games, arts, handicrafts, and culinary traditions from various cultures worldwide. This extensive network includes 56 institutional members from 34 countries across all five continents, supporting the organization's mission to safeguard traditional athletic practices.

Erdogan highlighted specific activities such as wrestling, horseback riding, and archery, noting their historical connection to the traditions of Prophet Muhammad. He argued that these sports offer participants a unique opportunity to reconnect with their ancestral roots and shared cultural values in a modern context.

By integrating these heritage activities into a contemporary festival setting, the organizers aim to make ancient practices relevant and appealing to current audiences. The event explicitly targets participants of all ages, including children, young people, and women, ensuring that the benefits of cultural exchange are widely distributed across society.

The President of the World Ethnosport Confederation expressed hope that the festival would create lasting opportunities for cooperation between the host nations and beyond. He described the event as an initiative that would go down in history due to its potential to unify diverse traditions under a single banner.

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For visitors, the six-day duration allows for a deep dive into the nuances of different cultural practices rather than offering a superficial overview. Attendees can engage with traditional games, view artistic displays, and sample foods from various global cultures, creating a holistic environment for cultural learning.

The event structure is designed to be inclusive, allowing people from all backgrounds to participate in or observe the traditions being celebrated. This approach aligns with the broader objectives of Riyadh Season to attract international visitors while providing locals with access to global cultural phenomena.

The gathering underscored the commitment of Saudi authorities and the Riyadh Season organizing team to hosting world-class cultural events that transcend geographical boundaries. This high-profile attendance signals the growing role of Riyadh as a central hub for international cultural exchange and heritage preservation initiatives.

Bringing people from different countries together through shared physical and cultural activities helps foster mutual understanding and peace. The festival serves as a tool for building bridges between diverse communities and promoting friendship through the universal language of sport and tradition.