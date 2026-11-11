Ethiopian Prime Minister Urges Deep Emissions Cuts Ahead of COP31

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed warns world leaders that those with greatest responsibility must make deeper cuts this decade and pledges early action and funding when Ethiopia hosts the next UN climate summit.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called on global leaders to undertake deeper emissions cuts at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, arguing that those with the greatest responsibility and means must act now to avoid escalating costs of climate damage.

Key Message at COP31

During a speech on Wednesday, Abiy warned that every dollar spent coping with climate damage reduces the budget available for education, health care and opportunities for young people. He urged major emitters to step up, emphasising that early intervention and faster climate funding are essential for the country hosting COP32 in 2027.

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Ethiopia's Emission‑Reduction Measures

Ethiopia has taken concrete steps to reduce its carbon footprint, most notably banning imports of gasoline‑ and diesel‑powered cars in 2024 as part of a transition to electric vehicles. The ban is intended to cut reliance on imported fuels and promote domestic electric transportation. Abiy highlighted this policy as evidence that Ethiopia is contributing to global climate efforts.

Country's Vulnerability and Climate History

The nation has faced recurrent droughts and floods, with droughts expanding in size, frequency and impact since the 1970s. High poverty levels, rapid population growth and a heavy dependence on rain‑fed agriculture increase Ethiopia's vulnerability to the climate crisis. The Prime Minister's address underscored that climate action is not only a global imperative but also a national survival strategy.

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Global Context and Future Goals

Other leaders at COP31 echoed the need for tangible results. Australian Prime Minister Albanese outlined plans to accelerate clean energy, while Turkish officials highlighted green infrastructure and renewable energy targets. Meanwhile, Brazil's Lula stressed the planet must not become a hostage to geopolitical rivalries. These statements set the stage for Ethiopia's upcoming role as host of COP32, where the country aims to prioritise early action to protect vulnerable communities.

Next Steps for Ethiopia and the Global Community

Having secured the right to host COP32 after a bid that surpassed Nigeria's proposal, Ethiopia will present its agenda to the African Union's headquarters in Addis Ababa. The Prime Minister announced that his government will focus on early action, targeting the most at‑risk populations with climate‑adaptation measures. At COP31, he called on world leaders to deliver practical results, accelerate the clean‑energy transition and ensure that climate finance is disbursed without delay. The United Nations climate community will weigh these proposals as the world prepares for the 2027 summit.