Ethiopian marathon runner Yebrgual Melese dies aged 36 in training

Ethiopian marathon runner Yebrgual Melese, aged 36, died after falling ill in training in Addis Ababa. Melese had a sudden medical emergency and was rushed to hospital but was unable to be saved and is not expected to survive.

Ethiopian marathon runner Yebrgual Melese has died aged 36 after falling ill in training, her nation's capital, Addis Ababa . Melese was gearing up for a race in Ottawa on May 24 but had a sudden medical emergency in Addis Ababa .

She was rushed to hospital on Tuesday but medics were unable to save her, according to local media. Melese had won the Houston, Shanghai and Prague Marathons in the past. The long-distance star was one of the favourites for the race in Ottawa later this month. She had a best time of 2:19:33, which she posted in Dubai in 2018, placing her 13th on the all-time list in speed for a women's marathon. She also finished second in the Boston Marathon in 2015





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Ethiopian Marathon Runner Yebrgual Melese Died In Training Falling Ill Addis Ababa Medical Emergency Hospitalized Boston Marathon Prague Marathon Houston Marathon

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