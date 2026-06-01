Ethiopia's General Election Begins Amid Heavy Military Presence and Opposition Concerns

Polls opened in Ethiopia on June 1, 2026, with long lines in Addis Ababa and a strong security presence. Voters will choose over 500 parliamentary seats, likely cementing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's rule, while opposition groups decry restrictions on campaigning and human‑rights abuses.

Polls opened on Monday morning across Ethiopia as the nation prepared for a general election that many observers say will likely reinforce the dominance of the ruling Prosperity Party .

In the capital, Addis Ababa, a formidable military presence lined the streets surrounding polling stations, a visual reminder of the tense political atmosphere that has marked recent years. Citizens arrived well before the official 6 a.m. opening time, forming long queues that stretched down sidewalks and into adjacent avenues.

The atmosphere was a mixture of optimism and apprehension; many voters expressed a desire to participate in the democratic process, while others voiced concerns about the limited space available for opposition campaigning and the lingering specter of intimidation. Ethiopia's electorate faces the task of choosing more than 500 members of the House of Representatives, a body that will in turn select the prime minister for the next five‑year term.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who has been in office since 2018 and leads the Prosperity Party, is widely expected to secure a clear majority. If his party retains control, it will effectively guarantee his continuation in the premiership, allowing him to pursue his agenda on economic reform, regional integration, and the ongoing peace process with Eritrea.

Approximately 50 million people - roughly 38 % of the country's estimated 130‑million population - are registered to vote, and they will also be selecting representatives for local government councils that manage municipal services, development projects, and community policing. Opposition parties, although constrained by what they describe as a shrinking political space, have attempted to mobilise supporters despite the reported limitations on campaigning.

Their leaders have complained of harassment, restricted access to media outlets, and occasional arrests of activists and journalists. Human‑rights organisations have also highlighted a pattern of abuses targeting critics of the government, raising alarms about the ability of the election to be fully free and fair. International observers from the African Union and the European Union have arrived in Addis Ababa, urging all parties to respect the vote's integrity and calling on security forces to refrain from any intimidation.

Election results are expected to be announced later on Monday, though officials have warned that final tallies may take several days to confirm due to the country's vast and varied geography. The outcome will shape Ethiopia's political trajectory for the coming half‑decade, influencing everything from domestic policy reforms to its role as a key player within the African Union, whose headquarters are also situated in Addis Ababa





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