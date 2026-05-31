Ethiopia prepares for national election amid security challenges and opposition concerns

Ethiopia heads to the polls with the ruling Prosperity Party poised for a landslide, while security issues in Amhara and Oromia and a banned Tigray opposition raise doubts about inclusiveness and fairness.

Supporters of Ethiopia's ruling Prosperity Party gathered in Addis Ababa on Tuesday May 26 2026 to display a large portrait of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as the nation prepared for a crucial national election.

The rally, marked by chants and banners, underscored the party's confidence that it will retain a commanding majority in the House of Representatives, where it already occupies more than five hundred seats. The upcoming vote, scheduled for Monday, is expected to see roughly fifty million citizens cast ballots for members of the lower house and for regional council representatives.

While the electoral system permits voters to choose their local representatives who in turn select the prime minister, security concerns in the populous Amhara and Oromia regions could depress turnout, officials said. The election arrives amid a fragile peace in the north, where the Tigray conflict left hundreds of thousands dead and displaced.

Former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta arrived in Addis Ababa on Saturday to head a delegation of seventy three observers from the African Union, stressing the continental importance of a calm and credible vote. He recalled his role in mediating the 2019 peace talks that ended open hostilities between the federal government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front, a group now banned and excluded from the poll.

The ban means the Tigray region will not send representatives to the national legislature, a move that opposition figures warn will deepen marginalisation and exacerbate the humanitarian crisis facing the area, where famine and displacement remain acute. Opposition voices painted a starkly different picture of the electoral landscape. Mistresilasie Tamerat, the youthful leader of the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Party, described the process as far from genuine and democratic, accusing the system of favouring the incumbent party and restricting opposition campaigning.

Eyoel Solomon of the Ezema party echoed these concerns, linking the political climate to a rise in ethnic‑based violence and intimidation of citizens perceived as outsiders. Despite a relatively quiet campaign period, with fewer public rallies and limited door‑to‑door outreach, the electoral commission declared the voting day a national holiday to encourage participation.

Analysts such as Bayu Samuel highlighted recent technological upgrades to the voting process and growing public awareness as factors that could enhance fairness, though skeptics remain wary of entrenched power structures. The outcome of this election will shape Ethiopia's political trajectory for the next five years and will be closely watched by regional leaders given the country's role as host of the African Union headquarters





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Ethiopia Election Prosperity Party Tigray Conflict African Union Observers Opposition Criticism

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