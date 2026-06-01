Ethiopia Holds General Election Amidst Military Presence and Calls for Peace

Ethiopia conducts a general election with a strong military presence in Addis Ababa. Voters queue early to elect parliamentary representatives, with the Prosperity Party favored to retain power. Opposition voices concerns about political space and human rights, while citizens express mixed hopes for change and reconciliation.

A heavy military presence was observed in the capital, Addis Ababa , as observers called for a peaceful election in the country that is Africa's second-most populous and hosts the headquarters of the African Union.

Long queues began forming before the 6 a.m. opening time, with voters eager to cast their ballots and make their voices heard. Ethiopians are choosing more than 500 members of the House of Representatives, who will subsequently vote to select the prime minister. The Prosperity Party is expected to secure a majority of seats, paving the way for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to retain office for another term.

About 50 million people, out of Ethiopia's estimated population of 130 million, are registered to vote. Voters are also electing members of local government councils. Results are expected later on Monday. Opposition parties have raised concerns over what they describe as a shrinking political space, alleging that they were prevented from actively campaigning and persuading voters.

The government has also faced criticism over reports of human rights abuses targeting government critics and journalists. The fairness of an election is judged by whether there is a level playing field for the opposition and a conducive environment for citizens to freely participate, said one observer. Senait Dereje, a 37-year-old shopkeeper, is certain her vote matters. I have registered to vote.

I am not sure if my vote will bring the change that I want and that will help change my livelihood, she told the AP. I know many friends refuse to vote as they have given up on the politicians but I have not and I see it as a referendum-like vote on the mixed record of the government.

This year's election themes include national reconciliation due to the fighting seen in regions such as Tigray, Oromia, and Amhara, and there is also a development theme as the government pledges to undertake major projects





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Ethiopia Election Addis Ababa Prosperity Party Abiy Ahmed House Of Representatives Voting Opposition Political Rights National Reconciliation Tigray Oromia Amhara

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