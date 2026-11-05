Ethiopia and Sudan Expel Diplomats Amid Rising Regional Tensions

Ethiopia and Sudan have mutually expelled diplomatic staff and closed consulates, escalating a diplomatic rift fueled by accusations of supporting armed rebel groups in the Horn of Africa.

Ethiopia and Sudan have significantly deteriorated diplomatic relations by closing each other's consulates and expelling diplomatic personnel near their shared border. This reciprocal move marks a fresh escalation in tensions between the two Horn of Africa nations, raising fears that their separate internal conflicts could spill over into a wider regional confrontation.

The immediate trigger for this diplomatic rupture involves mutual accusations that both governments are providing support to armed groups fighting their respective ruling authorities. The expulsion of staff and closure of missions occurred rapidly, signaling a breakdown in communication channels that were previously used to manage border issues and bilateral trade.

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Diplomatic Expulsions and Consulate Closures

Ethiopia shut down the Sudanese consulate in the border town of Assosa and ordered its six diplomats to leave within 48 hours. This directive was confirmed by a senior Ethiopian official, who stated that the move was a necessary response to perceived threats against national security.

In immediate retaliation, Sudan closed the Ethiopian consulate in the eastern city of Gedaref. Two Sudanese officials confirmed to the news agency that diplomatic staff were expelled, mirroring Addis Ababa's actions. These parallel measures effectively severed formal diplomatic ties at the consular level, complicating efforts to resolve the underlying disputes through standard diplomatic channels.

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Accusations of Supporting Armed Groups

Sudan accuses Ethiopia of supporting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, known as the RSF. This group has been engaged in a brutal conflict with the Sudanese army since April 2023. Sudanese officials argue that Addis Ababa allows the RSF to use Ethiopian territory to launch suicide drone attacks against civilian infrastructure in Sudan.

On Sunday, the Sudanese government filed a formal complaint with the UN Security Council and the African Union's Peace and Security Council. The complaint specifically alleges that Ethiopia is enabling these attacks, which have targeted critical infrastructure and endangered civilian populations. Addis Ababa has firmly denied these accusations, rejecting the claims that it is backing the rebel group.

Regional Security Concerns and Military Posture

The competing claims have raised significant concerns that the conflicts in the two neighboring countries could become increasingly intertwined. There is a growing fear that this interconnection could trigger a wider confrontation in the Horn of Africa, destabilizing the entire region further.

Despite the escalating diplomatic tensions, Sudan maintains that it does not desire a direct military confrontation with Ethiopia. Amjad Farid, a political and foreign affairs adviser to Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council, stated that the government remains committed to defending its territory. However, he emphasized that Khartoum is making every possible effort to avoid an open war with its eastern neighbor.

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Humanitarian Crisis and Broader Context

This diplomatic crisis unfolds while Sudan continues to face a devastating civil war that has displaced more than 14 million people. According to UN figures, the ongoing conflict has created one of the world's worst humanitarian emergencies since fighting erupted in April 2023. The international community remains deeply concerned about the welfare of displaced civilians and the stability of the region.

The tensions are further complicated by allegations involving other regional actors. Sudan has also alleged that Egypt and Eritrea are backing Tigrayan fighters. These fighters launched an offensive against government forces in September, reigniting a conflict that had largely subsided after a 2022 peace agreement. These multiple layers of accusation complicate efforts to de-escalate the situation and restore diplomatic normalcy.