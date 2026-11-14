Ethics and Integrity Commission Chief Stuart Sterling Steps Down Over Misconduct Claims

Stuart Sterling has quit the Ethics and Integrity Commission pending an investigation after past police sexual misconduct claims came to light.

Stuart Sterling, 48, has stepped down as chief executive of the Ethics and Integrity Commission, the government's ethics watchdog, after it was revealed that he once admitted grabbing a colleague's breasts in a police station. He quit pending an investigation when it emerged that he had previously been suspended from his job as a detective constable for sexual misconduct. The commission was set up by former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer last year to restore standards in public life, making the disclosure an embarrassment for the government.

Sterling was the first chief executive of the commission, which formed a key part of Labour's pledge to 'reset' and 'clean up' politics. The revelations were reported by the Mail on Sunday and the Sunday Times, with the Cabinet Office confirming that Sterling had stepped back from his role while it establishes the facts.

Also read The Body Cast On Sapphic Romance, Authenticity And Having Integrity In Hollywood

Details of the 2002 Corby Police Station Incident

According to sources cited by the Sunday Times, the incident took place in 2002 at Corby police station, after Sterling and two fellow officers returned from a routine patrol. Once in the report writing room, a more senior female colleague in her mid-thirties removed her stab proof vest and placed it on the back of her chair.

Sterling, then aged 24, allegedly walked up behind her and placed both hands on her breasts. The male colleague in the room objected, describing the conduct as an 'indecent assault', and reported the matter to superiors the same day. Sterling was immediately suspended on full pay.

Advertisement

Leaked documents state that the incident 'resulted in consideration of criminal proceedings', and at the time a person found guilty of indecently assaulting a woman faced up to ten years in prison. For reasons that remain unclear, Northamptonshire Police did not launch a criminal investigation and instead opted for a 'full misconduct hearing'.

Force Decision and Competing Explanations

Northamptonshire Police made what it called a 'wholly exceptional decision' to allow Sterling to return to his duties after he admitted wrongdoing. In March 2003, seven months after he was placed on leave, the force imposed a financial penalty of two weeks' pay, the maximum sanction short of forced resignation available at the time.

The force said the outcome was 'appropriate to the circumstances' and arose from the simultaneous occurrence of several issues, including that 'guilt was admitted with openness and honesty'. Police records reportedly acknowledged that such conduct would usually result in dismissal.

Conservative MP Greg Stafford told the Mail on Sunday that the allegations were very serious and must be investigated with the utmost urgency. He argued that, if the claims are true, serious questions arise about how Sterling was appointed to his role in the first place.

Advertisement

A Cabinet Office spokesman said the allegations were serious and that Sterling had stepped back from his role while the government swiftly established the facts. The department has not provided details of the checks it carried out before Sterling joined the civil service, received an honour or was appointed to the ethics role.

Vetting Questions and Next Steps for the Commission

The central question for the inquiry is how the misconduct claims were missed during vetting, and whether Sterling gave an 'appropriate and correct' account of his past at relevant points. Sterling was investigated over a second sexual misconduct claim six years after the 2002 incident, which he denied before voluntarily leaving the force.

Sterling has refused to say whether he was under investigation when he left the force, and by then the anti-corruption unit had already made inquiries into how the first probe was handled. Whitehall's due diligence processes are already under scrutiny following the appointment of Lord Mandelson as ambassador to the US, despite warnings about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and to senior figures in China and Russia.