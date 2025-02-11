Ethereum Rebound Hangs in the Balance as Altcoins Seek Support

Ethereum faces an uphill battle against selling pressure despite strong demand. The altcoin market navigates a correction phase, with Cardano and Litecoin seeking their footing amidst ETF developments and market volatility.

Ethereum is experiencing strong demand but faces significant selling pressure . The altcoin market is currently in a correction phase, needing a substantial 10% increase to stabilize above $1.35 trillion market capitalization and avert further downward pressure. Ethereum 's price rebound following last week's sharp decline offers a glimmer of hope, but its trajectory remains vulnerable. Last week's buying interest at $2,100 shows potential, but the current price level needs to regain momentum.

Ethereum's downward trend accelerated after losing support at $3,300 earlier in the year, with the Fib 0.786 support at $2,735 becoming crucial after the $3,000 support was breached. The decline slowed around $2,600 last week, making the $2,735 level vital once again. For Ethereum to recover, it needs to close daily above $2,735, potentially targeting the Fib 0.618 value near $3,000, a key level for reversing the trend. Failing to reclaim $3,000 during a bullish phase could further accelerate the downtrend. Achieving a weekly close above $2,735 is the initial step towards recovery. If selling pressure persists, and ETH closes daily below this level, the downtrend may extend towards $2,300, filling the gap from last week's rapid decline.Cardano (ADA) also witnessed market value fluctuations influenced by recent developments. While the inclusion of ADA in Grayscale's other major ETF applications is seen as positive, its past classification as a security by the SEC might complicate the approval process. Despite this, ADA's price action suggests a potential recovery if it regains the $0.88 support level. This would put ADA in positive territory, exceeding short- and medium-term EMA values. In a bullish scenario, ADA could aim for $1.2 and potentially continue towards $1.4-$1.6. On the downside, $0.77 acts as the initial support level. Losing this support could lead to a retest of the $0.67 mark, invalidating the bullish outlook. Litecoin (LTC) has also seen a rebound, driven by momentum from LTC-based ETF applications and Nasdaq's application to list LTC ETFs. Technically, Litecoin maintained its key psychological support at $100 during last week's decline, consolidating between $100 and $135. As Litecoin approaches the $135-$140 resistance area, a potential breakout could target the $145-$155 range in the short term. If Litecoin fails to break above $135, it may continue fluctuating within its consolidation zone. On the downside, $120 serves as initial support, with potential declines towards $110 and $100 if breached





Investingcom / 🏆 450. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ethereum Altcoins Market Correction ETF Applications Cardano Litecoin Selling Pressure Recovery Support Levels

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ethereum's Fate Hangs in the Balance: Crucial Support Level TestedEthereum is currently battling to hold its ground above key support levels, with buyers and sellers locked in a tense struggle. The price is hovering around the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, at approximately $3.2K and $3K respectively. A decisive break below these levels could trigger further downward movement, while a sustained hold above $3.2K could fuel a renewed bullish rally.

Read more »

Future of US Education Hangs in Balance as Department of Education Faces Potential DismantlingThe US Department of Education could be dismantled soon, according to the president's indication. This move would return education policy control to individual states. While some education leaders support this reform, emphasizing local control and focusing on core subjects, others express concern about potential funding delays for essential programs serving low-income communities and students with disabilities.

Read more »

Hegseth Confirmation Hangs in the Balance as Senate Faces Fiery Debate and AllegationsPete Hegseth's nomination for Defense Secretary is facing intense scrutiny and a tight vote in the Senate, amid allegations of misconduct and a determined push from President Trump.

Read more »

TikTok's Fate Hangs in the Balance as US Ban LoomsThe future of TikTok in the US remains uncertain as a federal ban approaches. President-elect Trump signaled a possible 90-day extension, while outgoing officials maintain the responsibility lies with Trump. Amidst the legal battle, Perplexity has proposed a merger with TikTok's US operations, potentially averting a complete shutdown.

Read more »

Bruins President and GM Send Warning to Players Ahead of NHL Trade DeadlineA lot hangs in the balance of the next month for the Boston Bruins.

Read more »

TikTok's Fate Hangs in the Balance as Supreme Court Weighs National Security LawPresident Joe Biden will not enforce a ban on TikTok before leaving office, leaving the app's future in the hands of President-elect Donald Trump. A Supreme Court decision is expected to uphold a law requiring ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, to sell its US operations by January 19th or face a ban. While Trump previously called for a ban, he has since pledged to keep TikTok available in the US.

Read more »