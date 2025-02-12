Ethereum Price Outlook: Will it Break Out or Breakdown?

Ethereum's price has been on a downward trajectory, but recent developments offer both potential for recovery and further decline. Analyzing the daily and 4-hour charts reveals key support and resistance levels, while the futures market's cooling suggests a possible shift in sentiment.

Ethereum 's price has been experiencing a significant decline over the past few weeks. While the pace of the drop appears to have slowed, further downward movement remains a possibility. On the daily chart, ETH's crash becomes evident after it broke below the 200-day moving average, currently situated around $3,000. Despite testing the $2,100 support zone during the downturn, ETH has rebounded and is currently attempting to reclaim the $2,700 level.

A successful recapture of this level and the 200-day moving average could signal the commencement of a new bullish trend. Conversely, failure to do so would likely result in a bearish shift, targeting the $2,400 support level as the next immediate obstacle.Analyzing the 4-hour chart reveals a more intricate pattern. ETH has been oscillating within a descending channel recently. However, the market is poised to test the upper boundary of this channel. A decisive breakout from this pattern could propel ETH towards the recent high of $2,900. Conversely, a breakdown could lead to a rapid decline towards the $2,400 region. The recent Ethereum crash has triggered substantial liquidations among futures traders, prompting many to exit the market. This reluctance to re-enter and open leveraged positions is clearly reflected in the Ethereum open interest metric, which tracks the total number of open futures contracts across perpetual futures exchanges. As the chart demonstrates, the price decline has coincided with and exacerbated large liquidation cascades, leading to a sharp drop in open interest. This development, however, can be viewed as a positive sign. The futures market is cooling down, paving the way for potential recovery driven by strong buying pressure from the spot market. The success of this recovery hinges on whether demand can ultimately outstrip supply in the spot market





Crypto_Potato / 🏆 568. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ETHEREUM CRYPTO PRICE PREDICTION CRYPTO MARKET TRADING

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ethereum Price Today: $3,260 Lido Co-Founder Hints at 'Second Foundation' Following Ethereum Foundation CriticismEthereum price hovers near $3,270 as Lido co-founder Konstantin Lomashuk proposes a 'Second Foundation' amidst community pushback against the Ethereum Foundation (EF) leadership. Concerns include calls for EF executive director Aya Miyaguchi's resignation, criticism of its selling activity and roadmap, and centralization worries. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin suggests the EF focus on its strengths while supporting other organizations representing Ethereum's diverse aspects. Meanwhile, Donald Trump's World Liberty Financial staked 10,000 ETH, joining the top 0.1% stETH holders. Ethereum could rally 20% if it overcomes descending trendline resistance and key hurdles near $3,550 and $3,770.

Read more »

Ethereum Price Dips 8%, Triggers Liquidations, But MVRV Ratio Hints at RecoveryEthereum experienced an 8% price decline, exceeding $100 million in realized losses for investors. While technical indicators suggest a potential bounce, the price drop triggered significant liquidations in the futures market.

Read more »

Ethereum Bulls Face $185M in Liquidations as ETH Price Slumps to 2-Month LowCrypto Blog

Read more »

Ethereum Price Analysis: Can ETH Finally Join the Bull Party?Crypto Blog

Read more »

Ethereum Price Prediction: Potential Drop to $3,100-$3,200Ethereum's price is showing signs of a correction, with potential support levels at $3,303 and $3,250 on the hourly chart. On a daily timeframe, sellers are gaining momentum, suggesting a possible drop to $3,100-$3,200 by the end of the week. If this trend continues, sideways movement between $3,100 and $3,300 might occur.

Read more »

Polygon Cofounder Predicts Explosive Ethereum Price SurgePolygon cofounder Sandeep Nailwal predicts a dramatic price increase for Ethereum, expecting it to 'melt faces' soon. He bases his optimism on Ethereum's L2 ecosystem, recent partnerships, and his experience in the space.

Read more »