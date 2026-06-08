Ethereum news: Tom Lee's Bitmine (BMNR) bought the dip, acquiring 126,971 ETH as prices tanked

The company bought 126,971 ETH last week, worth roughly $214 million at current prices, despite chairman Tom Lee's earlier calls to slow purchases.

The company bought 126,971 ETH last week, worth roughly $214 million at current prices, despite chairman Tom Lee's earlier calls to slow purchases. Bitmine bought 126,971 ether last week, bringing the firm's total crypto, cash and investment holdings to $9.9 billion.

That was the company's biggest weekly acquisition in 2026 despite earlier calls for slowing purchases.

"We increased our buying as we believe this pullback in ETH prices does not reflect the strengthening of Ethereum fundamentals," chairman Tom Lee said. Bitmine , the largest Ethereum treasury company, ramped up its purchases of ether last week, making its largest weekly purchase in 2026 as crypto prices tanked. The purchase lifted the firm's total holdings to 5.54 million ETH, worth some $9.3 billion at current prices, according to the report.

The firm also held $247 million in cash, some bitcoin and stakes in Beast Industries and Eightco Holdings.to slow down accumulation as it nears its goal to corner 5% of ether's outstanding supply. The company now holds 4.59% of the token's supply and is set to reach the 5% goal later this year.

"We increased our buying as we believe this pullback in ETH prices does not reflect the strengthening of Ethereum fundamentals," Bitmine chairman Thomas Lee said in a statement. Bitmine has remained one of the few large digital asset treasury firms still actively adding to its crypto holdings, while most peers have halted purchases and pivoted to sell as crypto prices turned sharply lower since October.

That bet is sitting on an$9.6 billion of paper losses as ETH fell to its weakest price in more than a year, down some 65% from its August record.to issue a preferred equity class that pays dividends to raise more funds, taking a page from bitcoin-centric Strategy's playbook.. Investors are now debating whether Strategy will be able to comfortably pay its dividend obligations or shore up liquidity as bitcoinfell sharply last week.

STRC, the firm's latest preferred share class, fell to $90 Friday, some 10% below its par value, underscoring those worries. Strategy purchased 1,550 bitcoin for approximately $101 million, increasing its total holdings to 845,256 BTC. The company raised $181 million through common stock sales, using the proceeds to fund the bitcoin purchase and increase its cash reserves to $1 billion.5 hours ago





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