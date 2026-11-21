The Ethereum Foundation and associated wallets liquidated significant ETH holdings in 2026, sparking market volatility and concern among investors amid low sentiment.

The Ethereum Foundation and its affiliated wallets have executed substantial sales of Ethereum, withdrawing millions from their reserves during a period of heightened market turbulence. Data indicates that a specific wallet identified as 0x5CBC currently holds approximately $44.8 million in digital assets, comprising $38.4 million in SUSDS and $6.41 million in Ethereum. This financial position became particularly notable following a transfer activity recorded on November 21, 2026, signaling active portfolio management by the organization.

Strategic Decades-Long ETH Divestment Plan

The recent movements are not impulsive reactions to short-term price fluctuations but rather part of a carefully planned ten-year strategy executed by the Ethereum Foundation. Over the past decade, a total of 49,751 ETH has been systematically sent from these addresses to various cryptocurrency exchanges. The average selling price for these assets was a modest $658 by today's standards, a figure that reflects the modest acquisition costs during the project's early days when Ethereum was valued at less than one dollar per coin.

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This long-term divestment approach contrasts sharply with the current market environment, where investor sentiment remains low and network activity has dispersed across Layer-2 solutions. The foundation has been actively selling ETH throughout 2026 during steep price movements, both during upward surges and downward crashes. These transactions suggest a calculated effort to stabilize funds or fund ongoing operations regardless of the immediate market direction, decoupling their financial health from daily price volatility.

Leadership Transitions and Governance Shifts

These financial decisions coincide with significant leadership changes at the Ethereum Foundation, which may influence future strategic directions. Earlier this year, Hsiao-Wei Wang stepped down from his roles as co-executive director and board member of the Ethereum Foundation. This departure was followed in February by another key figure, co-Executive Director Tomasz Stanczak, who also stepped down from his position. These high-profile exits have added to the uncertainty surrounding the foundation's governance and its long-term strategic goals.

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The combination of leadership changes and active asset liquidation has drawn scrutiny from the broader cryptocurrency community. Critics argue that such sales during periods of low market confidence can exacerbate downward pressure on prices. However, defenders of the foundation's strategy point out that the assets sold were acquired at extremely low historical costs, meaning the foundation retains significant unrealized gains even after selling nearly 50,000 ETH over ten years.

Market Volatility and Bitcoin Price Crash

The broader cryptocurrency market is currently experiencing one of its most challenging periods in recent memory, with Bitcoin facing severe headwinds. On Friday, Bitcoin price dropped below $60,000, suffering a 5.10% decline to reach $55,830, which marked the lowest level since September 2024. This drop was part of a larger trend of liquidations, with BitMine BTC price down to two-year low indicators suggesting deep structural weaknesses in leverage positions across major exchanges.

The scale of the market correction is evident in the massive liquidation events recorded recently. Liquidations on crypto exchanges reached $1.57 billion over a 24-hour period on November 20. According to data from CoinGlass, 265,525 traders were liquidated over those same 24 hours, with long positions accounting for $1.43 billion of the total losses. This widespread liquidation highlights the fragility of highly leveraged positions in the current low-liquidity environment.

Ongoing Network Activity and Future Outlook

Despite the macroeconomic challenges, activity within the Ethereum ecosystem continues to evolve, albeit at a slower pace. The dispersion of network activity to Layer-2 solutions has reduced congestion on the main Ethereum chain but has also fragmented user experience and liquidity. Investors are closely watching the Ethereum Foundation's subsequent moves, particularly as the organization navigates its post-leadership transition phase.

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Meanwhile, other sectors of the crypto market are attempting to innovate amidst the downturn. For instance, TronBid has launched mass USDT payouts to streamline bulk payments on the TRON network, offering an alternative utility-focused approach to transaction efficiency. As the Ethereum Foundation continues to manage its $44.8 million portfolio and execute its ten-year strategy, the cryptocurrency market awaits further clarity on how these high-profile sales will impact long-term price stability and network development.