Ethereum Foundation's $120M DeFi Investment Sparks Concerns for Solana and SUI

The Ethereum Foundation has invested $120 million in leading DeFi protocols, raising concerns for rival networks like Solana and SUI. Ethereum's resurgence in popularity and deepening liquidity could attract capital away from these alternative ecosystems.

The Ethereum Foundation has made a significant strategic move by investing 45,000 ETH, worth approximately $120 million, into leading DeFi protocols. This injection of liquidity was distributed across Compound, Spark, and Aave, with the largest allocation going to Aave. The move is seen as a strong signal of the foundation's commitment to bolstering the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem and solidifying its position as the dominant decentralized finance platform.

This strategic investment comes at a time when Ethereum is experiencing a resurgence in popularity, with increased traction across its native projects. The $120 million investment has sparked concerns for rival networks like Solana and SUI, which are vying for dominance in the DeFi space. Ethereum's strengthened position and deep liquidity could lead to capital outflows from these alternative ecosystems as developers and users gravitate towards Ethereum-native protocols. Solana, despite its rapid adoption, continues to face challenges with network congestion, which raises doubts about its scalability in high-volume transaction environments. SUI, as a newer entrant, lacks the established developer network and capital inflows that Ethereum enjoys.Technical indicators on Solana and SUI price charts suggest a prolonged consolidation phase. Solana's price is showing early signs of a potential recovery, trading around $194.95 after a brief consolidation. However, the Elliott Wave structure suggests a completed corrective wave, implying a possible shift toward an upward retracement. The Fibonacci projections indicate key resistance levels at $221.71, $235.86, and $250.01, where bulls could face selling pressure. The Parabolic SAR dots remain above the price, signaling an active downtrend, but a breakout above $217.50 could invalidate the bearish bias. SUI's price is attempting to recover from its prolonged downtrend, currently trading at $3.4668. The recent bullish push has led to a 21.29% gain over six sessions, with price action stabilizing above key support. Bollinger Bands show price pushing toward the upper band at $3.5183, indicating increasing volatility and potential breakout momentum. However, the 50-day moving average at $4.1811 remains a key resistance level that bulls must overcome for sustained upside





