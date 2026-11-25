The choice builds on a hash Ethereum already uses, as the Foundation expands its defenses against quantum computing and AI-assisted attacks.

The choice builds on a hash Ethereum already uses, as the Foundation expands its defenses against quantum computing and AI-assisted attacks. Getty Images Ethereum Foundation researchers recommended Keccak-256 over four competing candidates for Ethereum’s planned shift to hash-based cryptography.

The move comes as the Foundation works toward an internal 2029 deadline to make validators, user accounts, and blob commitments quantum-resistant.researchers have recommended Keccak-256 as the hash function for the network’s planned move to hash-based cryptography, the Ethereum Foundation said in a The researchers compared five candidates, including Poseidon/Poseidon2, BLAKE3, BLAKE2, and SHA2-256, before recommending Keccak-256 to"rule them all" in the post-quantum, post-AI era.

Also read Ethereum Foundation Doubles Protocol Security Team

"The hash will protect Ethereum's value for decades, so we want the largest public body of cryptanalysis and a security margin wide enough that breaking the hash would require completely new cryptanalysis," the Foundation wrote. Ethereum already uses Keccak-256 for execution-layer state and addresses, meaning clients avoid integrating a third general-purpose hash alongside SHA2-256, according to the blog post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Keccak-256 is slower to prove than BLAKE3. It is also slower natively than SHA2-256, but the researchers said LeanVM can still prove more than 500,000 Keccak-f operations per second on the hardware target used for the analysis. While BLAKE3 reaches roughly 2.2 million compressions per second on a 16-vCPU machine, researchers rejected it due to a sparse cryptanalysis record and a reduced seven-round structure, the foundation said.

The development comes as the Ethereum Foundation is expanding its security work around both quantum computing and artificial intelligence. On Monday, the Foundation said that AI has become a"more urgent risk" because models are increasingly finding vulnerabilities in production software and improving on established algorithms.at Devcon in Mumbai, while the Foundation retains 2029 as its internal deadline pending a timetable review in January 2027.