Ethereum Foundation Faces Lawsuit Over Employee Suicide Pledge

A federal lawsuit alleges the Ethereum Foundation required staff to swear by ritual suicide in a 1000-year vision document. Former employee Kayleen Fulton seeks damages.

A federal lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado alleges that the Ethereum Foundation distributed a 38-page document requiring employees to pledge allegiance to a vision extending one thousand years into the future. The organization, valued at approximately $300 billion, faced intense internal scrutiny when the document included a clause referencing ritual suicide. The legal action was initiated by Kayleen Fulton, a Boulder resident who was terminated from her position after leading a coalition of staff members who resisted the controversial requirement.

The Source Seppuku License Document

The document, titled The Ethereum Foundation Mandate, was distributed to staff on a Friday in March and outlined leadership's long-term strategic direction. The pages featured a navy blue background with white text, adorned with illustrations of anime-style characters, glowing lights, and rainbow motifs. The core controversy centered on a section labeled the Source Seppuku License, which stated that authors and maintainers of the software would pledge to ensure it remained free and publicly accessible. The text explicitly declared that anyone failing to uphold these pledges would vow to take their own life with a sword upon failure to uphold any of the pledges in this license.

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Ultimatum Given To Ethereum Staff

Employees were instructed to commit to the principles in the mandate by the following Monday or face termination from their jobs. The commitment form provided two distinct options for signature. The first option required employees to personally commit to the direction set out in the mandate, pledge to help translate it into reasoned strategies for their domain, and focus exclusively on mission-critical tasks for their entire tenure. The second option allowed employees to decline commitment, request extra months of compensation, and leave the foundation without undue delay.

Employee Pushback And Board Reaction

Resistance to the suicide pledge was immediate and vocal, beginning when the Ethereum Foundation's board released a draft of the mandate in late February. Nearly 80 of the foundation's 250 employees voted to remove the suicide pledge after the draft was made public. Despite this clear majority objection, leadership included the pledge word-for-word in the final version, moving it from the main body of the text into an illustration. One employee noted the distress of seeing such a motion on the first day for a new hire, while another referenced a colleague's recent death by suicide in workplace forums.

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Firing Of Kayleen Fulton

Although 53 employees signed a letter endorsing the mandate's general direction while declining to return the commitment form, the foundation took disciplinary action against those who organized the protest. Bastian Aue, co-executive director of the Ethereum Foundation, initially defended the clause as part of the artwork and a cultural reference not meant to be taken literally. After managers clarified that the form had nothing to do with literal seppuku, Aue still terminated Fulton and her colleague. Vitalik Buterin later informed Fulton that the firing was intended to prevent rewarding disruptive behavior within the organization.

Scheduled Next Steps In Court

The lawsuit seeks damages for wrongful termination and highlights the psychological distress caused by the mandate. The document's distribution in March of the relevant year triggered a sequence of events that led to the current legal proceedings. Aue allowed the majority of the letter-signers to retain their positions, but the specific actions of Fulton and her organizer colleague resulted in their dismissal. The case now proceeds through the U.S. District Court, with allegations that the foundation prioritized symbolic control over employee safety and well-being.