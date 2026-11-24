Ethereum developers face deadlines for a post-quantum transition as the Foundation raises security staffing and AI advances reshape its threat assessment.

Ethereum developers face deadlines for a post-quantum transition as the Foundation raises security staffing and AI advances reshape its threat assessment. The Ethereum Foundation has doubled the size of its protocol security team as it makes post-quantum and “post-AI” hardening its highest priority.

Artificial intelligence has emerged as a “more urgent risk” than quantum computing, according to the Ethereum Foundation, as models increasingly identify vulnerabilities in production software faster than people can review them.published Monday, the Ethereum Foundation said AI models are also beginning to improve on decades-old algorithms, adding to concerns about the mathematical assumptions underlying cryptography.

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The Foundation said it has doubled the size of its protocol security team as it works to introduce hash-based cryptography across"This does not immediately imply that AI can or will break the hardness assumptions that our cryptography relies on; however, in terms of risk management, relying on what we believe to be weaker assumptions instead of waiting for AI to get exponentially better seems prudent," the foundation wrote. The EF said researcher Justin Drake proposed a December 2028 target for the upgrade during Devcon in Mumbai, though it maintains its 2029 internal deadline ahead of a scheduled timetable review in January 2027.

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Ethlabs, a nonprofit founded by former Ethereum Foundation researchers, has separately proposed moving the target to 2027 through an initiative it calls. Ethlabs cited two developments behind its proposed acceleration: the U.S. government's revised 2030 quantum risk target, brought forward from 2035, and Google's plan to reach post-quantum readiness by 2029.to 172 in its quarterly audit. Organizer Trent Van Epps warned that a funding shortfall could slow upgrades and force individual development teams to shut down.