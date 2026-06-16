Ethereum (ETH) Adds 107% in 24 Hours: Volume Back at Bullish Level

Ethereum's volume surges amid volatility's comeback to the market, even though it's not clear if things will escalate from here.

Ethereum's volume surges amid volatility's comeback to the market, even though it's not clear if things will escalate from here. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today.

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A significant increase in market participation indicates that investors are coming back after a protracted period of weakness, even though ETH is still below a number of important resistance levels. Recent market data indicates that, over the past day, Ethereum's trading volume has increased by more than 107%. ETH/USDT volume exceeded $13 billion on Binance, and trading activity increased by triple digits on OKX, Bybit, and Gate, among other major venues.

In the past, these volume increases have typically coincided with times when market players start to reposition for more significant directional shifts.from recent lows near $1,600 and moved back toward the $1,800 range over the course of the last day, rising by almost 4%. The action comes after a dramatic capitulation event earlier this month that caused Ethereum to enter extremely oversold territory and led to large liquidations in the derivatives markets. The derivatives picture has also improved.

Currently, most readings of long-short ratios on major exchanges are comfortably above 1.0, favoring bullish positioning. However, recent liquidation data reveals that a significant number of forced closures during the most recent rebound were absorbed by short positions, suggesting that bearish traders were caught offside as ETH recovered. Futures flows are another positive indication. On the four-hour and eight-hour time frames, Ethereum futures showed significant positive net inflows, indicating thatrather than just switching between existing positions.

This distinction is crucial because new money entering the ecosystem usually propels sustainable recoveries. But Ethereum still has a lot of technical challenges to overcome. The asset is still below the 50-, 100-, and 200-day moving averages, all of which are still declining. The more significant barrier remains at $2,050, where the 100-day moving average is currently located, while the first significant resistance is located close to $1,850.

Momentum indicators are rapidly improving. After weeks of unrelenting selling, the RSI has recovered from oversold conditions and is returning to neutral territory, indicating increasing buying pressure.. Bulls were hoping for a 107% increase in trading activity after Ethereum's recent correction. ETH's ability to turn this renewed interest into a breakout above significant resistance levels in the coming days will determine whether it turns into a more significant trend reversal.

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