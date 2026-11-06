Ethereum Devs Won’t Fork Glamsterdam on Hoodi Until Smart Contract Risks Are Resolved

Ethereum developers said Glamsterdam’s Hoodi testnet implementation will remain postponed until outstanding smart contract concerns tied to EIP-8037 and EIP-8038 are resolved.

Ethereum developers are investigating concerns tied to eight smart contract invariants tied to Glamsterdam’s EIP-8037 and EIP-8038. Ethereum core developers delayed the Glamsterdam upgrade’s implementation on the Hoodi testnet until security concerns tied to eight smart contract invariants are resolved.

Some existing Ethereum projects rely on assumptions that certain operations would cost a specific amount of gas, which would be invalidated by Glamsterdam’s EIP-8037 and EIP-8038 because they change how gas is charged for certain operations, the Ethereum Foundation said in a Friday blogfrom smart contract auditor ChainSecurity, which found that the two Ethereum Improvement Proposals could break smart contracts that rely on fixed gas-related assumptions when external calls fail. Delaying the Hoodi testnet fork gives developers more time to identify potential smart contract issues and determine whether changes are needed before Glamsterdam progresses toward mainnet deployment.

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The Hoodi fork will not proceed until the issues are resolved, added the Ethereum Foundation’s post.went live on the Sepolia testnet on Oct. 6, in one of its final major rehearsals. The upgrade aims to advance Ethereum’s layer-1 scaling roadmap with enshrined proposer-builder separation, block-level access lists and changes to gas pricing that better reflect the cost of execution, the Ethereum Foundation announced in a Sept. 28 blogEditorial Policy