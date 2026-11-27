Ethereum developers have scheduled Glamsterdam’s final testnet rollout for Dec. 15 after nearly two months of delays over smart contract compatibility concerns.

Glamsterdam’s Hoodi upgrade was delayed in October after concerns that changes to gas pricing could break some existing smart contracts. Ethereum core developers have scheduled the Glamsterdam upgrade for the Hoodi testnet on Dec. 15, nearly two months after it was originally due to go live.

Among a number of upgrades, Glamsterdam changes how much gas Ethereum charges for certain operations under two proposals, EIP-8037 and EIP-8038. However,In an All Core Developers Consensus call on Thursday, Ethereum developers set Dec. 15 for Glamsterdam’s activation on the Hoodi testnet. Execution-layer teams reached broad agreement to keep EIP-8037 as written after some developers warned that revising the gas pricing proposal could break other smart contracts and further delay the mainnet rollout.

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Ethereum researcher and core developer Ansgar Dietrichs said leaving the question open would have pushed the Hoodi rollout into 2027.