Developers also discussed whether post-quantum readiness should trump other proposals set for the subsequent Ethereum upgrade, Hegotá.

core developers agreed on Thursday to move forward with the Glamsterdam upgrade under its existing specification and set activation on the Hoodi testnet for Dec. 15, 2026, at 19:12 UTC.

The upgrade became active on the Sepolia testnet last month. , advances the major Ethereum upgrade one step closer to public testnet deployment. A mainnet activation date was not established.without further changes, despite earlier concerns over its potential impact on existing smart contracts and gas accounting practices.on Ethereum and meters that cost separately from normal execution gas. This proposal aims to allow Ethereum to scale execution capacity without making it substantially harder to run nodes.

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On the consensus layer, the group decided to adopt a non-consensus-breaking method for validating builder payloads, which uses RLP for block-hash checks. This was chosen over another approach, PR 5820, which would have required a consensus change. Glamsterdam is Ethereum’s next major network upgrade after Fusaka, which went live on mainnet in December 2025. The name combines the consensus-layer portion, Gloas, with the execution-layer portion, Amsterdam.