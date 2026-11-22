Analysis reveals a technical gap in Ethereum's block proposal logic where relay contracts can exploit gas calculation methods to include significantly more deposit data than anticipated.

A critical technical oversight in Ethereum's block proposal mechanism allows relay operators to include approximately 1.44 times the standard block gas limit divided by 64 in deposit data. This deviation from expected limits stems from a specific discrepancy in how gas calculations account for 192-byte request payloads submitted alongside blocks after deposits are finalized. The finding highlights a potential inefficiency in the current execution layer rules that govern how much data can be bundled into a single block without triggering additional fees.

Gas Calculation Discrepancies and Block Limits

The core of this issue lies in the timing of when gas costs are calculated versus when data is actually included in the block structure. Current protocols dictate that the gas calculation must already account for the execution of a deposit transaction. However, a structural gap exists because a 192-byte request is passed along with the block only after the deposit execution is complete. These specific 192 bytes are currently excluded from the minimum gas charge, creating a situation where the same gas limit permits the inclusion of more data than the initial gas calculation initially accounted for.

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This mechanism effectively bypasses the intended constraints on data density. Under the current governance framework known as Gloas, there is no fixed cap on the number of deposit requests permitted per block. The execution layer has not implemented a hard limit on this volume either, leaving gas as the sole limiting factor for data inclusion. Consequently, the lack of a structural cap combined with the exclusion of certain byte counts from initial gas estimates creates a functional loophole.

Loophole Exploitation via Relay Contracts

Relay contracts can systematically exploit this gap by calling the deposit contract repeatedly to maximize data inclusion. Each individual deposit call costs approximately 26,000 gas, an execution cost that remains below the threshold where the gas floor for zero-byte calldata would typically increase the total charge. By structuring transactions in this manner, operators can pack more data into blocks than standard methods would allow.

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Technical analysis indicates that this method results in a payload size of about 1.44 times the block gas limit divided by 64. In contrast, standard methods using zero-byte calldata result in a payload of only about 1.15 times the same baseline. This significant difference demonstrates how the current logic can be manipulated to increase the effective data capacity of a block without incurring the expected proportional increase in gas fees.

Proposed Fixes and EIP Context

The proposed solutions to this issue involve specific Ethereum Improvement Proposals that aim to close these technical gaps. Neither EIP-8131 nor EIP-8279 currently accounts for these specific request bytes in their standard calculations. This omission means that deposits could easily become another avenue to bypass the gas floor once EIP-8279 closes the existing loophole involving cold storage reads. Addressing this requires updating the protocol to explicitly include these 192-byte requests in the initial gas calculation phase.

It is important to note that the logic triggering this behavior is identical to the condition EIP-6110 uses to turn logs into requests. A log from the deposit contract containing the deposit event topic counts as 192 bytes before the log entry is added to the block. This consistency in byte counting across different proposal versions highlights a systemic gap in how the network currently defines the boundaries of includable data within the gas limit framework.

Impact on Regular Users and Future Steps

Despite the potential for manipulation by sophisticated relay operators, regular users are not expected to pay more for standard deposit transactions. The cost of executing a regular deposit is already significantly above the proposed minimum charge. Therefore, the extra 12,288 gas associated with the request bytes only raises the minimum charge for the specific exploit scenario, leaving standard user costs unchanged.

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The resolution of this issue depends on the successful implementation of upcoming protocol upgrades. Stakeholders are monitoring the development of EIP-8279 and its interaction with deposit mechanics closely. Once these proposals are finalized, the network aims to establish a more robust and equitable system for data inclusion that prevents disproportionate advantages for block proposers while maintaining fair access for all participants.