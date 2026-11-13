Ethereum Consensus Client Merges Fix for Validator Pubkey Cache Bug

An Ethereum consensus client merged a fix for a pubkey cache poisoning bug ahead of Glamsterdam, preventing valid signatures from being rejected.

An Ethereum consensus client has merged a fix for a validator pubkey cache poisoning bug ahead of the Glamsterdam upgrade. The patch was documented in a pull request on GitHub and targets a vulnerability tied to the Gloas fork. Without the fix, some nodes could reject valid signatures because of a flaw in the global pubkey cache.

The bug sits in how the client stores validator public keys and their indexes. Because the cache is shared globally, an error in what it records can spread to the nodes that rely on it. The pull request frames the issue as a risk for node operators who need to verify validator signatures correctly as the network moves through the upgrade.

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How the Pubkey Cache Fix Works

The fix changes when keys enter the global pubkey cache. According to the pull request, validator keys will only be added once their activation eligibility epoch is finalized. This keeps unfinalized state out of a cache that many parts of the client depend on.

The patch also introduces a new HeadPubkeys structure. It combines keys from the head state with keys held in the global cache. This matters when the chain finalizes without producing new blocks, because nodes could otherwise miss keys that should be available for verification.

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How the Attack Scenario Unfolds

Deposits that are already finalized should produce the same set of validators on every chain. The problem appears at the fork boundary, where the canonical chain and an attacker's side chain can diverge in how they process pending deposits.

The attacker needs three pending deposits just before the fork. The first is a large top-up for an existing validator. The other two are new keys, labeled A with builder credentials and B with regular validator credentials. On the canonical chain, the top-up consumes the balance churn, so A and B are processed after the fork. A becomes a builder, and B takes the next validator index.

On the attacker's side chain, the topped-up validator is slashed before the fork, and its deposit is skipped. As a result, A is processed earlier and effectively takes the index that B would otherwise receive. The pull request describes this sequence as the mechanism behind the poisoning risk.

The scenario is complicated. It requires a slashing at exactly the right moment and a side chain, so the pull request considers it unlikely to occur by accident.

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What the Glamsterdam Upgrade Means for Nodes

For node operators, the immediate consequence is that clients running the patched release avoid the cache state that could cause valid signatures to be rejected. The fix addresses the Gloas fork directly, which is central to the timing of the Glamsterdam upgrade.

The source does not confirm whether other consensus clients had a similar issue. That question remains open, and it is the main unresolved point in the reporting. Operators running other clients will need to rely on confirmations from their own client teams or further disclosures in the relevant repositories.

The source also indicates that the closer Glamsterdam gets, the more attention this kind of edge case is likely to receive from developers and validators preparing for the upgrade. Reviewing client releases and confirming that the pubkey cache fix is included remains the practical step for operators before the fork.